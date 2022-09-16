It was the type of win that doesn’t come along very often. Playing in a hostile environment, the Lufkin Panthers hit the road and came away with an impressive 31-14 win over No. 3 A&M Consolidated.
It would have been a win to savor on almost any weekend, but even before walking off the field, the Panthers had started turning their attention elsewhere.
Welcome to Longview week.
“We told them before we walked off the field that this series has gone the other way for too long,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “This is a week they don’t need a reminder of what’s ahead of them. If anything, it’s more about not getting too high for it.”
The Lobos will come to Lufkin with a lengthy list of accomplishments.
Longview has established itself as the team to beat in East Texas for the better part of a decade, bringing home the school’s first state title in 81 years when it captured the Class 6A DII state title in 2018.
The Lobos are the favorites to bring another title back to Longview as they enter tonight’s game as the No. 1 team in Class 5A DI in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
With the Lobos winning five straight games against Lufkin and 11 of 13 contests dating back to 2007, they obviously have the Panthers’ attention.
“It’s the district opener, it’s at home and it’s Longview,” Quick said. “This game is a big part of the learning process. Both teams are going to make plays. You can’t get too high. You can’t get too low. This is a big one for both teams.”
Lufkin is coming in with some big-time momentum. It started the season with wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before last week’s impressive showing in College Station.
That should lead to even more intrigue when the teams meet in Lufkin tonight.
“I don’t think anybody outside of these walls thought we’d be 3-0 right now,” Quick said.
“There’s no way to measure what a win like last week can do for you. With that being said, we’ve got a really good team coming here (tonight).”
Longview won’t sneak up on anyone this season. The Lobos have dominated their first three games and are coming off a 69-0 demolition of Tyler Legacy one week ago.
The Lobos have averaged 51 points per game through the first three contests.
Much of that success starts with Jalen Hale, who is considered to be one of the best receivers in the nation. He has drawn attention from the top teams in the nation, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
At a school known for its power running game, Hale is the type of player who can break open a game on the outside.
“He’s a really good player and he’s going to make some plays,” Quick said. “When he does, we’ve got to hang in there and make the next one.”
Although Hale gets much of the credit, the Longview offense is far from one-dimensional.
Jordan Allen is a strong presence at quarterback and Taylor Tatum and Alijah Johnson are the threats in the backfield.
Even with those types of playmakers, Quick said the Lobos’ success will start on the offensive line.
“They’re not huge kids, but they’re really aggressive,” Quick said. “They know how to block and how to keep their pad level down. That’s the group that makes everything happen.”
As good as the offense has been, the defense has been equally impressive in holding opponents to 21 points through three games.
That includes last week’s shutout against Tyler Legacy.
“They’ve got two inside guys that aren’t big, but they’re really physical,” Quick said. “I think we’re fun to watch on defense because we fly to the ball. Those guys do the same thing. They get after it. We’ll need to be able to run the ball, but we have to make plays in the pass game to keep them from loading the box.”
Meanwhile the Panthers will be looking for a fourth straight win that would help start off a tough district slate.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt this district is a lot better than it was last year,” Quick said. “It’s going to be a fight every week, and it’s always a fight against Longview. It’s Lufkin-Longview. You don’t have to say anything else.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
