It wasn’t as if the batter absolutely ripped the ball at me. It was more of a soft liner toward the hole where I played shortstop. Maybe if the ball had come at me faster, I’d have made the play.
But no. I had enough time to see the ball coming toward me, and out of the corner of my eye, I saw the runner at third begin sprinting toward home. In those few seconds, I thought I could make the catch, throw to third and double off the runner to win the game.
Taking my eye off the ball cost me. Instead of making the catch, I felt the ball tick off the end of my glove. I watched helplessly as it kicked into foul territory, allowing the tying and winning runs to score.
Game over. My team lost a championship game. And it was all my fault.
That was more than 30 years ago, but to this day I still see the ball rolling away and the other team celebrating. I still see my teammates walking off the field with heads down as our season ended.
I made plenty of plays before that, but for whatever reason, this one is still vivid in my memory bank.
So how did it affect the rest of my life? Surely, after being a total loser for one play, everything would continue in a downhill spiral, right?
It did not. Here I am all these years later, one happy old dude with a beautiful life. Married a pretty woman, landed a sweet career and none of my kids were born ugly.
A few years ago, I covered the JUCO national tournament in Utah. In the game before my team played, I watched a young lady playing outfield for a nationally ranked team. She’d made play after play all game long. She was phenomenal.
Then, in the final inning, she came running in hard trying to make a catch on a sinking liner. The bases were loaded, with her team leading by three runs. This time, instead of turning in another highlight-reel catch, she overran the ball. As the ball rolled to the fence, all four runs scored, ending the game, her season and her JUCO career.
When she crumpled into a sobbing heap in the outfield grass, I wanted to rush out and hug her. I know the pain, albeit not on her level. I was happy to see her coaches and teammates rushing to her side to comfort her.
I followed the girl’s career afterward. She went on to play at a university and had an awesome career.
If she’s got a family now, I bet her kids didn’t turn out ugly just because of one error.
One of my favorite things I get to do for a career is cover sports. Whether it’s high school or college, I get to chase those kids around and revel in their successes.
Naturally, because it’s sports, there won’t always be the thrill of victory. There’s a whole lot of the “agony of defeat.” Just recently, we’ve had numerous youth leagues chasing their big dreams at various levels. The boys and girls have been grinding away in an effort to win a championship. Some succeed.
Others don’t.
It’s one of the cruelest parts of playing sports: Riding the high of expectations built on each success, only to suffer the crashing disappointment when a season ends. I’ve witnessed enough tears to water the outfield grass when a loss happens. I’ve seen my share of reactions, plenty of them heartbreaking.
Right here in East Texas, some of our youth teams were on a roll all summer, trying to make their way to the biggest stage. When their dreams fell a little short, I read plenty of social media posts about all of it.
I can’t even express how thankful I am for the way the adults handled it. So many expressions of pride in the players and thanks to the coaches. Real attitudes of gratitude.
The kids deserve to hear all of it. They’re going to relive the memories pretty much all of their lives — even the bad ones. They’ll carry the feelings of “what if?” for a long, long time.
For now, thanks to those loving adults, they’re learning that losing doesn’t make one a loser. No matter the games — baseball, softball, chess, checkers, whatever — there can only be one winner. Losing while trying one’s best is a virtue, and not one deserving of negativity.
Yes (sadly), there will always be those who can’t help tossing in their negative comments. They can’t wait to point out another’s shortcomings. I don’t know why. All I can surmise is those folks have never played a competitive game in their lives, meaning they’ve never had a chance to strike out or make an error. Otherwise, they’d understand the feelings attached to both winning and losing. They’d keep those nasty thoughts to themselves.
My hat is off to all the kids who tried and to the parents who supported them through every moment — and not just the highlights. What I saw of the guys and girls made me proud, and I’m not even related to ’em.
And to those youngsters, I’ll only offer this little prediction:
You may not have won everything you wanted, but I bet your kids aren’t born ugly because of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.