St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin sustains its heart care excellence staying power as it gathers its fifth recognition as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for 2022-23. It is the ultimate honor bestowed by the American College of Cardiology for outstanding cardiovascular care and quality patient care. From the left are Kaywin Carter, MD, chief medical officer, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin; Eric Robinson, senior vice president of operations, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin; Venkata Kovvali, MD, FACC, Heart Institute of East Texas; Monte Bostwick, market president and CEO, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial; Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, FSCAI, ABVLM Diplomat, Heart Institute of East Texas, ACC Cardiovascular Champion, chief of cardiology, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin; and Mary Franklin, senior vice president of patient care service, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.
Just 10 diseases account for almost three quarters of all deaths in the United States, and heart disease is the biggest killer, followed by cancer; East Texas is not an exception.
The teams of experts at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, in partnership with the Heart Institute of East Texas, recognized the need to address the rapidly increasing problem of heart disease and set out to build a program that exemplified their commitment to advancing cardiovascular medicine and creating a healthier community for local residents.
“I am honored to lead our cardiovascular service line team for achieving the highest recognition bestowed upon by the American Association of Cardiology, which is the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for the fifth consecutive year,” said Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and ACC Cardiovascular Champion.
The national award is based on ACC guidelines, quality initiatives and clinical best practices, through successful collaboration of the cardiologists, emergency department, CATH lab team, cardiac rehab, nursing staff, health care professionals and administration, according to Bachireddy.
“This ACC guideline-based coordination of care leads to more effective and efficient disease control with improved patient outcomes,” he said.
Bachireddy has spent the last 40 years in pursuit of heart care excellence for East Texas.
Since 2018, SLHM has been a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence as designated by the American Association of Cardiology — then only the second hospital in Texas and the ninth in the nation to receive this distinction.
“Our team of physicians, nurses and medical professionals continue to provide exemplary care to our patients,’’ said Musa Khan, MD, FACC, interventional cardiologist and director of cardiac catheterization laboratories at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin. ‘‘They work diligently to coordinate care in the most effective and efficient ways possible. We have long strived to transform cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team.”
During the same inaugural year, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin also received the Pioneer Award, which honors hospitals that achieve this designation during the first year of existence and recognized them as “pioneers” in advancing the cause of sustainable quality improvement.
“I am so thankful and appreciative of the team that we have at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and the work that they do every single day to take care of the people here across East Texas,” said Monte Bostwick, market president and CEO.
“The partnerships that we’ve developed across the board from physicians and staff, as well as local groups and organizations help make us stronger in order to better serve this community,’’ he said. ‘‘For the people of East Texas, we appreciate the work that you do every day. We are here to partner with you and take care of you from a health care perspective. That is our mission and we are excited to be here for you.”
