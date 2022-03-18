Capt. Jeff Barker, left, and firefighter Ivan Tapia pose for a photo by a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid vehicle. The two left Lufkin Wednesday morning and traveled to the Abilene area to join Strike Team 22-125.
Four Lufkin firefighters are battling wildfires in West and Central Texas as part of a statewide mutual-aid agreement, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
Capt. Jeff Barker and firefighter Ivan Tapia left Lufkin Wednesday morning and traveled to the Abilene area to join Strike Team 22-125, which includes firefighters from the Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Longview, Mount Pleasant and Texarkana fire departments.
Capt. Duane Kenner and Lt. Jared Sowell left early Thursday morning and traveled to the San Antonio area to join Strike Team 22-129, which includes firefighters from the Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Texarkana, Whitehouse Volunteer, Travis County ESD No. 1 and Forest Bend fire departments.
These strike teams activated through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to support wildfire activity across the state, Pebsworth said.
“When deployed, the crews will remain ready and respond to wildfires as well as perform training while they are waiting,” Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson said. “Crews have also been known to conduct trainings at state parks, rest areas and other local venues where they can practice cutting trees, making fire lines to protect public buildings and cleaning up flammable debris. Doing this, they improve strike team cohesiveness, limit the possibility of damage to public facilities and hone the skills needed on the fire line.”
When Barker and Tapia arrived at their duty post Wednesday, they were sent to work the Walling Fire, Pebsworth said. The Walling Fire is a 383-acre blaze in Eastland County. It is currently at 95% containment, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System. Their strike team responded to two additional fires near Snyder and Merkel Thursday.
Kenner and Sowell have been assigned to a fire in Barnhart, where the fire danger rating remains extremely critical, Pebsworth said.
“With the first crew being assigned to working fires so quickly, we expect the same for the second crew,” Watson said. “Keep these good men, the other good men and women from across the state and our fellow Texans affected by these fires in your thoughts and prayers.”
For updates on the teams’ deployments, follow the Lufkin Fire Department Facebook page.
