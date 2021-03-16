The National Weather Service's Shreveport, Louisiana, office is predicting severe weather for East Texas beginning as early as tonight and continuing through Wednesday.
"Bottom line, upfront, we want everyone to know there is severe weather possible as early as tonight," warning coordination meteorologist Charlie Woodrum said in a Facebook Live video Tuesday afternoon. "We may see a few thunderstorms develop before tonight, but we're not expecting those to be a big threat, severe-wise."
East Texans should brace for large hail and damaging winds with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Storms or supercells could develop as early as 9 p.m.
A low-pressure system over the Oklahoma panhandle will slide eastward, meeting a frontal boundary extending across Texas and Southeastern Arkansas.
"This frontal boundary is going to continue to lift northward, and that's going to put our four-state region in the warm sector, where we'll see the possible development of thunderstorms and severe thunderstorms," Woodrum said.
As the cold front approaches from the west and crosses the area Wednesday, a second severe event will be possible in East Texas in the morning and afternoon hours.
The outlook has been updated several times today, but as of 5:30 p.m., Angelina County was under a marginal risk for severe weather from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The tornado potential will be low, the maximum hail size is predicted to be half dollar to golf ball, and the maximum wind speed is expected to be 60-70 mph during the night, Woodrum said.
However, Angelina County's risk splits from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. The eastern portion of the county will be under a slight risk, and the western will be under a marginal risk.
Tornado potential will be medium, maximum hail size golf ball to tennis ball size, and maximum wind speed 70-80 mph.
"These highest amounts are most likely in the ArkLaMiss," he said.
No severe weather is expected Thursday through Saturday, so after the second wave on Wednesday, things should calm down, he said.
"With this possibility of severe weather and tornadoes, we want to make sure everybody knows what to do if a tornado is threatening your area," Woodrum said. "It's important to know that there are places that are less safe in your house and places you can go that make you more safe."
Top floors and exterior walls should be avoided. Lower floors and interior rooms with no windows are the safest if no basement is available.
"Often when tornadoes hit homes, it's the exterior walls that come down first," he said. "You want to move to the most interior, lowest portion of the building of your home. That might be under a stairwell or in a bathroom. If you have a bathroom, you can go inside your bathtub and throw an air mattress over or pillows."
Helmets can also be a good resource because many deaths from tornadoes happen because of trauma or blunt force to the head, he said.
Any time tornadoes are in the forecast, mobile homes are at risk. He recommended seeking alternative residence. Waiting until a tornado warning could limit the time to seek safety and prevent the ability to get out, especially during the night, he said.
Woodrum recommended having multiple ways of receiving warnings and communication such as a NOAA battery-powered weather radio, wireless emergency alerts and weather apps, internet service, local TV and radio, outdoor sirens and family, friends and co-workers.
