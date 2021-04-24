No injuries were reported after an armed robbery at the Hudson Subway restaurant followed by a chase to capture the suspect Saturday evening, according to Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper.
Police took David Tunnell, 33, into custody after the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. when he allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the store, Casper said.
After the robbery, Tunnell allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit before wrecking and fleeing from officers on foot, according to Casper.
As of 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Tunnell had not yet been booked into the Angelina County Jail.
No further information was available late Saturday.
