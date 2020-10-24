Emily Parks was way too busy to deal with breast cancer.
There were her two teenage boys, Jackson and Pierce, and Jackson was heading into his senior year as a member of the Lufkin High School varsity basketball team. He had games and showcases looming, and Emily and her husband Chad had never missed a game.
Then, Emily read a Facebook post from a friend who’d survived breast cancer. In essence, the post reminded women that the best thing a woman could do for herself was to schedule a mammogram on her birthday. Emily had done annual mammograms — mostly, she said. She’d skipped a couple of years. The post prompted her to schedule another one.
In March of 2019, she went in for the screening. Her doctor called to tell her something “looked funny” and told Emily to return for more testing. A radiologist informed Emily there was something out of the norm showing up. A biopsy confirmed the news: breast cancer.
“I got the call on Monday that the biopsy showed cancer,” Emily said. “That day happened to be April Fool’s Day in 2019, but it sure wasn’t funny.”
Hearing the word “cancer” wasn’t as overwhelming as it could have been. After all, Emily had been with her mom Susan Simpson almost exactly 10 years before when Susan faced the same situation.
“Of course we were upset, but we weren’t devastated,” Emily said. “We were just like, ‘OK, what do we need to do to get this ball rolling?’
“First, I wondered how we’d tell our boys. We hadn’t told them anything yet; we wanted to wait until we knew for sure. The second thought was we knew what we were facing, so we just sat down to make a plan.”
Naturally, considering her family’s busy lives, the timing couldn’t have been worse.
“I thought, ‘Yeah, can we schedule this cancer stuff at a later date? I’m a little busy right now,’” Emily said. “Jackson was playing basketball for an AAU team out of Dallas, so my husband was driving him back and forth to practices and games. Jackson had just finished his junior season at Lufkin, and he wanted a chance to play basketball in college. It was the prime time for him to get out and get seen.
“It was so busy, but it was also a blessing.”
Fortunately, Emily had both a battle plan — and a battle buddy. Her mother had beaten breast cancer, and Emily was there for every moment of it — even acting as Susan’s “secretary” while taking notes. She already knew what to expect.
“Having gone through that with Mom, I kind of knew that cancer is scary, but it doesn’t have to mean death,” Emily said. “Mom was one of the first calls I made.”
Following a lumpectomy, Emily planned to undergo radiation treatments — later, of course. After Jackson’s big basketball summer. She and Chad flew to Georgia for a big showcase event, with Emily pumped to see her boy play.
But on the way there, she began feeling ill, to the point where Chad had to find an emergency room near the basketball facility. Emily learned she’d contracted an infection in the lumpectomy cavity; she’d spend days in the hospital there and back in Houston.
“We thought we were ready to wrap up everything with a bow and move on, but then the infection hit,” Emily laughs.
Throughout the struggle to return to normal, Emily said she kept a “Grateful” journal to remind her of all the good things in her life. She listened to spiritual music, saying Laura Story’s “Blessings” was a song she played continuously. She found a Bible verse: Hebrews 6:18-19, where the Scripture talks about having an “anchor of hope.” She wears an anchor pendant on a necklace — the pendant belonged to Chad before they ever met.
“That verse became one of my go-to verses just to help me keep my mind right.”
She also focused on keeping a sense of humor. Emily said the examinations mean a doctor and team are on-hand, and the patient is asked to “expose her breasts” to all present.
“I started answering, ‘For a dollar I will,’” Emily laughs.
She credits her husband and boys for keeping things in the right perspective.
“You learn real fast if the man you married is the real deal,” Emily said. “Chad was so amazing throughout everything.”
The boys provided more hugs. They took care of things for her — most of the things.
“They still haven’t cleaned their rooms,” Emily laughs. “They’re teenagers. But they sure showed me a lot of love. They didn’t change too much. We still had basketball, and to be honest, I can’t even remember whether or not my house stayed clean.
“It made everything feel completely normal to me. I needed that.”
