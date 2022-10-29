The Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry is free to access by anyone online. There, mugshots of those registered, their address, threat level and charges are among the information that can be gathered. Those outside of city limits have the nearest city included in their address.
Additionally, DPS has an interactive map that pinpoints approximately where those on the registry are located, according to the listed address.
The following list includes those who were on the registry as of Oct. 24, listed in alphabetical order by last name. Also included is each individual’s age, location, charge and registration end date, if applicable.
Those who wish to view the registry or to search for nearby offenders may visit the DPS Sex Offender Registry website at https://publicsite.dps.texas.gov/SexOffenderRegistry.
Lufkin
■ Eugene William Adams, 49, 1278 FM 326, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Craig Winnel Agent, 64, 1802 Kurth Drive, incest, lifetime
■ John Derek Ainsworth, 42, 702 Marion St., indecency with a child by exposure, May 3, 2025
■ Michael Albert, 30, 1146 Californian Apt. 1/2, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Russell Lee Alfred, 64, 701 Ponderosa Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Eric Clark Allen, 37, 106 Herty St., possession with intent to promote child pornography, lifetime
■ Nathaniel Troy Allen, 30, 388 Earnest Landrum Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Preston Lane Allen, 55, 233 Self Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Richard Brent Allred, 57, 241 McGuire Road, online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct, Aug. 3, 2032
■ Charlie Alexander Armstrong, 40, 187 Arkansas Ave., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jeremy Wayne Arnold, 42, 306 Hunters Creek Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Antonio David Ayala, 44, 141 Parker Lane, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jonathan G. Bagley Jr., 50, 302 Jack St., indecency with a child, June 15, 2023
■ Toby Lynn Barnett, 49, 1971 FM 3258, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Jerrell Dean Bean, 65, 1506 Houston St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Aaron Galloway Bergeron, 39, 317 Jack St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jamarcus Deundre Berry, 28, 624 Newsom Ave., aggravated sexual assault of a child, July 15, 2025
■ Secdrick L. Blanchard, 55, 1503 Cain St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Corey Michael Wayne Boyd, 29, 695 Lonestar Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Oct. 14, 2022
■ Trishana Broussard, 49, 815 Williams St., three counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Thomas Bush, 68, 110 Whippoorwill Drive, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Terrell Corneilus Butler, 41, 310 Kurth Drive, online solicitation of a minor, Nov. 11, 2029
■ Timothy Eugene Casper, 51, 601 Ferguson Road, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Larry Earl Chancey, 66, 950 Walnut Hill Road, indecency with a 13-year-old girl by contact, lifetime
■ Sam Lucus Childress, 55, 2601 Jimmie St., production/direction/promotion of sexual performance of a child, lifetime
■ Ronnie Lee Clinton, 48, 271 Abert Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Dwayne Cochran, 57, 690 Lone Star Road Lot 61, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Willie Coey, 63, 217 Calhoun Road, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Preston Elliotte Collins, 31, 905 Sunset Blvd., sexual abuse in the first degree of a victim under 17 who was mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless, lifetime
■ Stephen Henry Collins, 65, 522 Charlton St., aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Johnny Ray Conner, 55, 501 Oscar Berry Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Alisha Arriola Corley, 53, 4951 state Highway 103, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Luis Manuel Cortes, 21, 508 N. Warren St., attempt to commit sexual assault, Oct. 19, 2041
■ Jerry Wayne Crisp, 79, 923 Carrell Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Larry D. Cummings, 62, 256 Cumming St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ William Ray Davidson, 45, 289 Karnes Road, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jimmy Davis, 60, 1007 Mitchell Ave., two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ronnie Jean Davis, 78, 610 Charlton Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Joshua Logan Dean, 34, 1416 Sue Drive, online solicitation of a minor, Feb. 20, 2037
■ Samuel Tyrone Deason, 61, 733 Clingman St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Ottis Joe Deaton Jr., 57, 384 Lightfoot Lane Trailer 3, two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jeremy Rex Dempsey, 26, 279 Travis Jordan St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ernest Lawrence Duckett, 65, 211 Jack St., indecency with a child, attempt to commit indecency with a child, lifetime
■ John Ray Durbin, 61, 1200 Wheeler Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Antonio Duron, 55, 507 E. Bremond Ave., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Steven Eason, 54, 304 Renfro Drive, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ James Howard Eastwood, 85, 1112 N. Timberland Drive, five counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Elroy Edwards Sr., 81, 142 Jerri St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Justin Larnell Ethridge, 34, 402 Englewood Drive, two counts of indecent exposure, April 22, 2026
■ Jeremy Michael Evers, 46, 121 Kimberly Lane, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Kevin Frank Flori, 72, 1147 Benton Drive Lot 16, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jason Robert Fougeron, 48, 2716 FM 1194 south, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Harvey Frazier, 26, 1004 Mantooth Ave. Apt C, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Elliott Eugene Fredieu, 47, 221 Moody St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Michael Ray Gallier, 60, 4220 FM 841, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ira Lee Gardner Jr., 54, 434 S. Bynum St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Carlos Undrea Garner, 58, 615 Stark St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Charles Garrett, 72, 2929 U.S. Highway 69 north, statutory rape of 17-year-old, lifetime
■ Zachary Wayne Goshen, 53, 1215 Sayers St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Alfred Eugene Griffin, 63, 411 Montrose St. Apt. 6, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John Griffin Jr., 53, 227 Charlie Hall Road, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping sexual abuse, lifetime
■ Jeremei Grimes, 36, 191 Doda St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Zorcorey Dant E Grimes, 37, 1317 Slack St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Marcus Guevara Jr., 41, 1219 N. First St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John Allen Hairston, 52, 856 Hubert Carroll Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jessica Haley, 36, 801 Edgewood Circle, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jamarcus Laray Hamilton, 41, 1908 Ford Chapel Road, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Elton Wayne Hancock, 73, 4410 U.S. Highway 59, three counts of possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Veryn Vernard Harper, 75, 600 Stark St., continuous sexual abuse of child, lifetime
■ Jerry Lynnwood Havard, 46, 531 Davidson Road, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jarred Welch Hayne, 39, 3441 state Highway 103 Trailer 2, criminal sex conduct, lifetime
■ Timothy Joseph Headley, 32, 1430 Water Well Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Roger Dale Helton, 64, 1976 FM 842, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Nathan Paul Hendry, 43, 2664 FM 843, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography, lifetime
■ Roberto Hernandez, 58, 803 Shady Pine St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Carl A. Herrington Jr., 42, 187 Ransom Brown Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Markus Herrington, 37, 119 Cross Timbers, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Randy Keith Hester, 33, 404 Stone Drive, online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, Jan. 29, 2030
■ Allen Edward Hilts, 45, 1432 Jackson Road, court ordered registration, assault of a 14-year-old girl, lifetime
■ James Corey Hines, 38, 142 Foy Drive, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Damon Michael Hornbuckle, 28, 3418 state Highway 103 west A, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Dunham DeWayne Horton, 31, 263 RL Smith Road, indecency with a child by contact
■ Joseph William Huffman, 42, 149 E. Menefee St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jessie Hutto, 63, 284 Warren Hughes Road, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Connie Wayne Hyde, 51, 657 FM 843, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Daniel Gerrick Jackson, 52, 124 Boardwalk Place, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Leroy J. Jennings, 64, 2313 N. Raguet St., Room 70, offense unavailable, but it involved a 17-year-old female, May 4, 2054
■ Leon Johnican, 69, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Janna Michelle Johnson, 47, 574 Tom Taylor Ave. Bldg. 58, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Lamont Louis Johnson, 43, 502 Bob St., misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile, lifetime
■ Steven Earl Johnson, 47, 751 Willie Nerren Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Darrell Jones, 49, 7169 FM 2497, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kenneth Ray Jones, 49, 3224 Freeman St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Gloria Dawn Killough, 68, 3011 Ted Trout Drive Lot 35, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Harvey Knight, 78, 4288 Ted Trout Drive Apt. Box 7, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Danny Lynn Kurvin, 63, 151 Coach Redd Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Marci Lynn Lane, 52, 107 Fuller Springs Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Corlos W. Lewis, 65, 174 Terry St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Joseph Vernard Lewis, 65, 2313 N. Raguet St. Room F71, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Guy David Long Jr., 72, 358 FM 843, indecency with a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jorge Alejo Lopez, 26, 803 S. First St., possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Michael Lovejoy, 48, 3056 Ted Trout Drive Lot 2, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Floyd Calvin Lovelady, 55, 3723 Peavy Switch Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Steven Luna, 59, 512½ Humason Ave., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Broderick Glen Lynch, 61, 300 Scarborough St., possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ John Henry Madden, 80, 235 Gordon Way, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Philip Jordan Malone, 35, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Andres Rodriguez Mares, 69, 238 Louis Lambert Road, indecency with a child sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jacarlos Leroy Mark, 47, 1802 Wood Ave, sexual assault of a 15-year-old female, lifetime
■ Darren Martin, 57, 111 Meadowview St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ David Martinez, 75, 262 Dexter St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Edgar Castillo Martinez, 32, 317 Homer St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ San Juan Martinez, 43, 208 Falcon Ave., two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ David Lee Mathews, 48, 535 Cox Road, indecency with a child, Nov. 4, 2028
■ Michael Orville May, 51, 146 Abert Road, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Mayshaw, 61, 1110 Jackson Road, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Steven Wayne McCarta, 56, 1210 Southend Blvd., two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Ralph Donald McClain Jr., 60, 8878 U.S. Highway 69 Lot 12 S, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jamie Neil McFarland, 33, 1688 Jack Nerren Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Bradley D. McGaughney, 49, 507 Vine Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Tommy Jason McMullen, 48, 195 Homer Cemetery Road, certain activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of minors/possession, lifetime
■ Jerry Lynn Mettlen, 46, 2308 Tulane Drive, certain activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of minors/ possession, lifetime
■ Jerry Allen Minor, 65, 907 Kurth Drive Apt. 32, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Adam Jose Molina, 45, 1802 Lotus Lane Apt. 6, incest, attempt to commit sodomy, attempt to commit sex abuse, lifetime
■ Terry Joe Montes, 56, 707 Allendale Drive, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Ryann Moore, 31, 702 Clingman St., indecency with a child by exposure, April 18, 2032
■ Charles Edward Morrison, 70, 1605 Addie Ave., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Catherine Jayne Moutos, 61, 354 Sprucewood Drive, sexual conduct with a minor, lifetime
■ Carlos Enrique Moyeda, 32, 2396 U.S. Highway 69, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Timothy Lynn Moyers, 51, 1320 Edgewood Circle, criminal solicitation of a minor online, June 11, 2037
■ Keith William Mueller, 53, 807 S. Second St. Apt. 207, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Paul Edward Murphy Jr., 41, 378 Rollingwood Drive, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Kevin Montise Nabors, 37, 210 Southend Blvd., three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, lifetime
■ Justin Delane Nash, 43, 503 Shoemaker Lane, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Kenneth Netherton, 37, 4940 Ted Trout Drive, indecency with a child, Sept. 27, 2026
■ Mitchell Dale Norman, 58, 152 Briarhill Road, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Antynine Triall Oliphant, 33, 815 N. Third St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Orlendo Flerlendo Outerbridge, 51, 320 E. Bremond Ave Apt. 3, sexual battery; engaging in sexual activity with a minor, lifetime
■ Matthew Benjamin Overmyer, 41, 861 Mt. Carmel Road Lot 131, two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse but with no injury, April 8, 2033
■ Grady Mickeal Parker, 68, 143 Carolyn Place, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Richard Alexander Parrott, 48, 619 Finley Ave., two counts of sexual assault, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, lifetime
■ Karl Dwain Pate, 67, 131 McKindree Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Marcus Jermaine Phillips, 35, 3794 FM 841, indecency with a child by contact, lifetime
■ Joe Lee Pounders, 22, 169 Tom Taylor Ave., aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact, Nov. 23, 2027
■ Devin Ray Price, 58, 6343 U.S. Highway 69 Trailer No. 21, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Terry William Priest, 58, 300 Jeanne Ave., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Willie Norman Purvis, 61, 607 North Ave., two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact
■ Marcial Ramos, 51, 413 Locke St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 32, 339 Winston 8 Ranch Road, indecency with a child, Oct. 7, 2030
■ Garvon Calvin Reue, 81, 1513 S. Broadmoor Drive, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Cesar Reyes, 32, 603 McHale St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Richardo Reyes, 51, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Xavier Reyes, 26, 1062 FM 2680, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Joseph Michael Reynolds, 56, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Virgil Wayne Rich, 45, 695 Freeman Cemetery Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ George Anthony Richard, 54, 120 Lancewood Circle, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Keith Riddley, 49, 110 Bernier Lane, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Dextravan Jell Robertson, 30, 503 Lela St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Roderick Demon Robertson, 52, 106 Mamie St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Royce Robertson, 50, 3581 FM 2251, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Andre Robins, 43, 511 Locke St. Suite C, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Brandon Alexander Robinson, 38, 140 Otteson Lane, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, lifetime
■ Frank Robinson Jr., 42, 179 Doda, aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, lifetime
■ Patrick Irvin Sanders, 65, 1910 Wood Ave., certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography/possession, lifetime
■ Roy W. Savell, 65, 137 Key Largo Lane, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Casey Allen Scott, 36, 1369 Zed Creek Road, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Darby Lynn Simmons Jr., 55, 610 Lining St., aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ David Bradley Slaughter, 45, 1100 Twin Oaks Road Lot 5, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Tony Lee Smallridge, 71, 3300 Lotus Lane Lot 32, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Elijah Smith, 52, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Luz Antonio Solis, 39, 1115 Atkinson Drive, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ John Fred Stewart, 78, indecency with a child and four counts for the possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Stefon Stewart, 56, 238 Preston St., second-degree sexual rape, lifetime
■ Nicholas Szabo, 36, 352 Anthony Place, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Howard Lee Taylor, 79, 608 Davis St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Michael Taylor, 72, 2313 N. Raguet St. Room 20, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Paul Lawrence Taylor, 53, 1610 Long Ave., sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Sammy J. Taylor, 61, 114 Home Ave., two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Lee Thomas, 41, 3301 Lotus Lane Apt. 29A, carnal knowledge of a juvenile/victim is 14 years of age or older, lifetime
■ Darrell Dwayne Thompson, 61, 177 Buddy, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John L. Thorn, 75, 1502 Allen Drive, sexual assault, lifetime
■ William Ashley Tidwell, 50, 1306 California, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Darwin Earl Treat, 44, 531 Davidson Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Patricia Ann Tucker, 54, 1015 N. First St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ David Vanwinkle, 49, 1147 Benton Drive Lot 35, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Kevin Lavonne Vasquez, 47, 550 Nash Road Apt. A, attempting to commit indecency with a child, March 14, 2035
■ Michael Linn Wallace, 57, 11860 FM 2021, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Clarence Dean Washington, 59, 907 Glenn Ave., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Walker Ray Watts, 56, 205 Bartmess Drive, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Warren Paul Weis, 57, 323 Moody St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Rubin Andrew Welch Jr., 58, 721 Ben Dunn Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child; three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Michael Glenn White, 69, 2414 W. Frank Ave., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Mark Anthony Wicker, 35, 900 Westbury Drive, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Anthony Antonio Williams, 56, 1512 Eleanor St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kenneth Earl Williams, 66, 2312 Minnie Lou St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Shelacey Masal Beck Williams, 36, 907 S. Second St. Apt. 908 D, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Lonzo Layette Windsor, 72, 6239 FM 58, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Sean Michael Wood, 32, 2232 Durant Road, court ordered to register as a condition of supervision for violation of “injury of child/elderly/disabled with intent,” Jan. 8, 2026
■ Thomas Leroy Wood, 56, 101 Ferguson Road, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Sarafino Zavalla, 38, 138 Doyle Edwards Road, four counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Lisa Zuniga, 47, 584 McGuire Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
Diboll
■ Bobby Wayne Auritt, 71, 1486 FM 2108, sexual battery, lifetime
■ Colin Termel Bussey, 39, 805 Cypress St., aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping with an affirmative finding the victim was under 17 years of age, lifetime
■ Guillermo Joel Castillo, 51, 402 S. Neil Pickett Drive, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Donald Ray Coleman, 63, 210 Rhone, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Lee Dare, 46, 3651 FM 1818, two counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, lifetime
■ Nathan Ray Fridell, 54, 291 FM 1818, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ David Lamar Glover, 70, 300 Stenson Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Dick Wayne Gray, 87, 152 Stringer Road, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Donnie Jamar Hubbard, 43, 729 Booker St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ervin Jefferson Jr., 60, 703 Ashford, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jimmy Farroll Kee, 62, 2342 Buttermilk Road, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Tommie Madison Kilgore, 52, 603 Devereaux St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Leonard Edward Kinnarid, 50, 1276 FM 2497, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Gregory Duan Miller, 40, 186 Fern St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jorge Moreno, 46, 1517 N. Temple Drive, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Johnny E. Moses, 72, 300 Neil Pickett Drive, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Darren Dewayne Oliphant, 42, 121 Louie Cheatham Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Robert Andrew Philp, 51, 1390 N. Hendrix, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Brian Hardy Powell, 50, 2467 Mockingbird, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jose Juan Ramos, 56, 522 Pine Valley Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Javier Rios, 60, 510 Devereaux St., indency with a child by exposure, Sept. 19, 2022
■ Anthony Smith, 59, 700 Lumberjack Drive Apt. 513, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Christopher Blaise Smith, 37, 482 Silva Road, two counts sexual of a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Dean Swallows, 47, 4730 FM 1818, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Alfredo Lopez Vasquez, 72, 709 FM 1818, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime
■ Abraham Villalobos, 49, 302 Rutland St., felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; solicitation to commit contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/sexually immoral act, lifetime
■ Faustino Villela, 29, 9031 U.S. Highway 59, indecency with a child, Oct. 29, 2038
Huntington
■ James Kenneth Allen, 62, 729 FM 2801, sexual battery, lifetime
■ Billy Ray Anthony, 45, 10 years probation, 583 Leisure Lane, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Canada Burnett, 44, 5413 FM 2109, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Wayne Franklin Bowdion, 53, 269 Oak Crest St., aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Zackey Burns, 66, 503 E. Spruce St. Lot 1, online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct, June 19, 2029
■ Amelia Elizabeth Callihan, 70, 119 Viking Cove Road, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Nick L. Carle, 57, 1725 Palmer Ivy Road, attempt to commit burglary of habitation intending to commit other felony, April 5, 2069
■ Herman Glen Chambliss, 76, 1642 Walker Road, burglary of a habitation intending another felony, lifetime
■ John Wilson Coble, 59, 108 E. Pine St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ James Allen Conklin, 55, 1001 N. Main St., rape/victim less than 14, lifetime
■ Byford L. Flurry, 76, 254 Camp Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Austin Lynn Funderburk, 39, 456 Earl Shofner Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, March 11, 2023
■ John Randal Gantt, 58, 3813 Dead Man Road, promotion, direction or production of a sexual performance by a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Paul Gaona, 34, 224 S. Arizona St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Devon Lee Gates, 33, 218 Leisure Lane, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Perry Jerome Haggerton, 64, 1031 Wayne Johnson Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Kenneth Ray Hale, 60, 851 Gibsonville Road, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ James Michael Haney, 63, 804 U.S. Highway 69 south, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Steven Shondell Harvey, 58, 3151 Harley Golden Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ John Daniel Havard, 74, 117 W. Pecan St., sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jessie Keith Hawley, 52, 286 Viking Cove Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Richard Byron Johnson, 64, 308 W. Spruce St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Dan Eugene Keller, 82, 405 Ave. F. Trailer 30, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Sean Curren Kindred, 66, 405 S. Main St. Trailer 1, indecent assault of a child, lifetime
■ Bobby Dale Lum, 51, 632 Oak Hill Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Erica Maddox, 49, 2220 Harley Golden Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Joe Daniel McClure, 76, 331 Deer Creek Road, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime
■ George Elton McGee, 76, 4524 Harley Golden Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Kevin Mitchell, 39, 350 Live Oak Lane Trailer 195, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James D. Russell, 64, 935 Lowery Sawmill Road, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jason Eugene Smith, 39, 515 Pine Straw Lane, indecency with a child by contact, lifetime
■ Gregory Alan Snider, 44, 309 W. Maple St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Alton Michael Sowell, 61, 8878 U.S. Highway 69, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Shuby Wilson Sumners III, 54, 515 Pine Straw Lane Lot 3, indecency with a child by contact, lifetime
■ William Ray Welsh, 62, 305 Hudnall Road, sexual abuse of a minor, lifetime
Zavalla
■ Walter Richard Brown, 49, 315 Tommie Jean St., two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Martin Carter Jr., 38, 1012 Carter Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Tommy Layne Courtney, 49, 161 Pickard Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ronald Dean Goodwin, 43, 330 Parkside Drive, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Robert Earl Henry, 64, 263 Norris St., aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Dennis Mikel Hite, 69, 120 Allen Street, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Richard Glynn Holmes, 69, 279 Pin Oak St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Oscar Wayne Hooks, 75, 134 Williams St., indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Michael Joseph Jakopic, 47, 1526 Forest Hopson Road, sexual assault on a child, lifetime
■ Elton Ray Jones, 75, 320 Burton Jones Road, offense unavailable, registration ends Aug. 9, 2037
■ Lloyd Ennis McKinight Jr., 42, 262 George St., sexual assault, lifetime
■ Adrian Eugene Moreland, 29, 168 Jacks St., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ David Parrozzo, 48, 317 Popher Creek Road, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography/knowingly possess or knowingly access with intent to view; possession with intent to promote child pornography, lifetime
■ Robert Eugene Powell, 51, 319 Popher Creek Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Robert Wayne Ramirez, 56, 849 state Highway 147, two counts of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct; attempt to commit sexual performance of a child, Aug. 7, 2022
■ Marlon Ray Sanders, 52, 106 Hughes St., forcible sexual abuse to a 5-year-old victim, lifetime
■ Daniel Lloyd Small, 46, 729 Parker Road, aggravated sexual assault child, lifetime
■ Anthony Stonedale, 65, 383 Cooper Road Trailer B, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Roy Pat Watson, 91, 1602 Mollywood Road, three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
Burke
■ Richard Lee Archer, 45, 152 Tall Pines Road, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Christopher Benner, 45, 8532 U.S. Highway 59 Lot B9, three counts of the possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Gary Ray Ferguson, 44, 141 FM 2108, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Juan Pablo Hernandez, 34, 310 Settlers Trail, indecency with a child, May 23, 2027
Pollok
■ Jimmy Howard Foxworth, 78, 400 Thigpen Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Odus Ralph Haak, 68, 371 Choppin Road, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Troy Glenn Lakey, 63, 363 Carol Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Scott Lee, 32, 14060 state Highway 103, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Victoria Elizabeth Long, 45, 8190 FM 2021, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ David Clyde Mitchmore Jr., 61, 10365 U.S. Highway 69, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John Westley Norred, 32, 7110 state Highway 7, burglary of a habitation intending other felony, lifetime
■ Mark Allen Oder, 33, 1011 Peachtree Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Marion Earl Oldham Jr., 53, 351 Carol Drive, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Dewayne Poe, 59, 6615 FM 843, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Kevin Christopher Watson, 37, 168 Kay Drive, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ William Michael Worry, 64, 7932 FM 2021, indecency with a child, lifetime
Incarcerated
■ Billy Wayne Alvis, 43, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ David Foster Anderson, 67, three counts of indecency with a child by exposure, lifetime
■ Billy Lynn Cantrell, 55, sexual assault, lifetime
■ John Carter, 51, attempt to commit possession of child pornography, Feb. 20, 2030
■ Dakota Luke Chambers, 30, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Buck Douglas Crawford, 44, incarcerated in Angelina County Jail, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Lawerence Philiph Faircloth, 67, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Amandy Michelle Johnson Farek, 47, 564 Old Ewing Road, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Gerald Christian Farley, 50, 208 S. Raguet St., two counts of burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime
■ Ben Fuller Jr., 65, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jerry D. Harrison, 58, conspiracy to commit sexual assault of a child, Oct. 24, 2026
■ Sammy Ray Herpeche, 62, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime
■ Santos Molina, 52, sexual assault, April 6, 2033
■ Myles Jordan Owens, 21, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Tommie Dwayne Parker Jr., 47, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Richardo Reyes, 51, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Elijah Smith, 52, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Brian Lynn Spiller, 46, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John Fred Stewart, 78, indecency with a child and four counts for the possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Clifford Bernard Tatum, 64, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Charles Waldrep, 41, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Adam Wallace, 45, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Christopher John Wittemore, 37, attempt to commit indecency with a child by contact, July 30, 2034
Relocated
■ William Joseph Bass, 65, 601 Ferguson Road, two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Megan Elise Broussard, 27, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John W. Cheney, 80, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Ryan Joseph Davis, 43, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Marlon Dean Fuller, 48, indecency with a child by contact, lifetime
■ Stephen Lee Harris, 31, indecency with a child sexual contact, Jan. 6, 2030
■ April Newborn, 35, indecency with a child by contact, lifetime
■ Jimmy Ray Norsworthy, 30, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure, Dec. 12, 2030
■ Rickey Joseph Oates, 57, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Cassie Odell Pfeiffer, 48, sexual assault of a child; indecency with a child; possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Charles Allen Rash, 65, rape in the first degree, lifetime
■ Oscar Mansilla Salazar, 28, prostitution, Feb. 27, 2039
■ Christopher Brandon Smith, 41, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jewel Vernon Swint, 65, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ James Leon Wallace, 51, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Shawn Clinton Watson, 27, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, July 2, 2028
■ Larry Wayne Wedgeworth, 37, transient, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Brandon Taylor Willis, 27, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
