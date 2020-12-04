Lufkin officials are seeking community guidance as to what Lufkin’s downtown should look like in the future.
Lufkin Economic Development Corporation director Bob Samford approached the Lufkin City Council in October regarding an agreement between the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation and Asakura Robinson, an architectural firm known in big cities nationwide for revisioning cultural centers.
The LEDC and city hope to work with the firm to further expand revitalization efforts downtown.
A survey released by the LEDC and Asakura is the first phase of the project they named “Lufkin Forward.”
“We need help prioritizing where and on what downtown should invest in improvements. We also are looking for creative ideas and solutions from community members,” Samford said.
“This is our chance to move this project in the right direction. We want the Lufkin community to know we value their insight, and we want them to see their ideas in our recommendations.”
Samford will be telling Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce investors more about Lufkin Forward at noon today during the First Friday Luncheon at Crown Colony Country Club.
The survey will be open for three weeks — until Dec. 23 — and can be taken online at lufkinforward.com or in person upon individual request, he said. Representatives from Samford’s office also will attend the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit on Saturday and promise free hot cocoa to anyone who fills out the survey.
“We want downtown Lufkin to be a welcoming place for everyone in the Lufkin community,” Samford said.
“Downtown should have something fun and attractive for all, no matter age, income, race, gender or identity. We’re really looking to build an inclusive vision for downtown. What is missing that would give residents a sense of belonging and create a place to celebrate and congregate?”
The survey includes questions about race, gender, age and zip code and Samford hopes to use this data to be sure that they’re reaching a diverse crowd, he said. They’ll check that specific data about halfway through the three weeks the survey is available and adjust outreach accordingly.
Another part of phase one is to hold two virtual workshops that anyone can attend. The first is in January and the second in March.
“We will give attendees and non-attendees tools to provide feedback and approval on our ideas and recommendations,” Samford said. “We want the Lufkin community to be excited about what’s to come in the future of downtown.”
More information will be released as the public as those meetings come up.
