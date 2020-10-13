A Lufkin man and woman were flown to out-of-town hospitals and a Huntington man and woman were transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North John Redditt Drive and North Raguet Street Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
A Hyundai Accent was attempting to cross the intersection from North Raguet Street onto state Highway 103 west around 8:30 a.m. when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Colorado attempting to turn left onto North Raguet Street from state Highway 103 west, the release states.
The driver of the Hyundai, Lauren Pepper, 25, and her passenger, Travis Lynch, 27, both of Lufkin, were trapped inside the vehicle. Lufkin Fire paramedics freed them from the wreckage using hydraulic tools.
Pepper was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. She is being flown to UT Health-Tyler for further treatment, according to the release. Lynch was flown from the scene to an out-of-town hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Gordon Barnsley, 71, and his passenger, Karen Barnsley, 74, both of Huntington, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. They were conscious and alert following the crash, the release states.
Police have been unable to determine which vehicle ran the red light. Pepper said she had a green light and Barnsley said he had a green protected arrow, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation.
