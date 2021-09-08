Lufkin Police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting, according to a joint statement released on Facebook by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
The release says 43-year-old Richard “Ricky” Woods, of Lufkin, had a felony warrant for strangling his ex-girlfriend on Aug. 27. It also says he was a convicted felon, a registered sex offender for the aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl and was wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole with a warning about his violent tendencies.
Lufkin police responded to the report about the strangulation at a local hospital and the victim told police Woods cut her car battery cables and choked her causing her to lose consciousness three times, the release states. Officers reported she was bleeding, bruised and had red marks on her face and neck as well as a “swollen bump” on the side of her forehead.
Officer had information that he would be at Bigs at 2701 N. Raguet St. (the former Cherry’s Grocery). around 4:15 p.m. and the sex-offender accountability officer and a deputy spotted him walking into the store and waited for him to return to his vehicle, the release states. Woods reportedly pulled a handgun out when he was confronted by officers, the release states.
The deputy fired at Woods, causing him to fall down; the Lufkin police officer saw Woods crawling toward his gun and fired his patrol rifle to end any threats, the release states.
The law enforcement officers began conducting first aid on Woods including placing a chest seal and tourniquets on him, according to the release. Woods died later at a local hospital.
The Texas Rangers are reviewing the case, which will be presented to a grand jury at the end of their investigation.
The officer and deputy will be on administrative leave until after the grand jury presentation per officer-involved shooting policy. Officers names will not be released until they have given their statements per policy.
