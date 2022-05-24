The Angelina College Lady Roadrunner softball team in 2022 made a little team history, leading Region XIV in several offensive categories and establishing some new records while going three rounds deep in the conference tournament. The Lady ’Runners’ .373 team batting average set a new program mark, as did their total number of hits (568) and team slugging percentage (.617).
As expected, several players earned postseason honors for their efforts.
Infielder Bailey Frenzel, a freshman from Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange, earned Region XIV, South Zone Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference honors after a record-breaking inaugural campaign. Frenzel led her team and the conference in hitting with a .503 batting average, a .568 on-base percentage and a .921 slugging percentage — all three new program marks.
Frenzel and teammate Sara Mayes each slammed 17 homers (tied for second for the single-season mark); she drove in 64 runs and collected 76 hits — good enough to lead the team in that category. Frenzel finished with three multiple-homer games in 2022; she had a five-RBI game against Galveston College to go with a pair of four-RBI games along the way.
Also earning 1st Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference nods was Madi Baker, a freshman catcher from Macarthur Anglican School in Camden, New South Wales (Australia). Baker was rock-solid behind the plate, catching 52 of the team’s 54 games while posting a .384 batting average, a .449 on-base percentage, a .616 slugging percentage. Baker bashed nine homers and drove in 34 runs while sporting a .977 fielding percentage.
Pitcher Mia Gilmore, a freshman from Leumaeah High School, Campbelltown, New South Wales (Australia), earned 2nd Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference honors after finishing with a 19-8 record and a 3.32 ERA in 139.1 innings pitched. Gilmore struck out 61 hitters and tossed 10 complete games.
Freshman shortstop Alyssa Collazo, from Nederland, earned 2nd Team All-Conference honors after batting .352 with three homers, 21 RBI, 11 doubles, 34 runs scored, a .427 on-base percentage and a .490 slugging percentage.
Lace Tangianau, an infielder from St. Mary’s College in Wellington, New Zealand, was named 2nd Team All-Conference after hitting .373 with four homers, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .425 on-base percentage. Tangianau also finished with a .506 slugging percentage.
Taylor Hartsell, a freshman centerfielder from Livingston, received 2nd Team All-Conference recognition after leading the team in stolen bases (8) and batting .396 with four homers, three triples, 35 RBI and an on-base percentage of .448 and a slugging percentage of .604.
Mayes, a Lufkin native and the team’s lone sophomore, also smashed her way to 2nd Team All-Conference honors. Mayes, who played for the national runners-up Lady Roadrunners in 2019, finishes her AC career with 24 homers, third on the all-time program list. Her 17 bombs in 2022 tied her for second on the all-time single-season record list; in ’22, she hit .437 with a .828 slugging percentage, a .437 batting average, a .476 on-base percentage and 54 RBI. Mayes finished the season with 125 total bases and 42 runs scored.
The Lady Roadrunners also helped coach Josh Barnes set a program record for wins in a season for a first-year coach, as AC recorded a 38-16 record.
