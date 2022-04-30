The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between April 11 and 13.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Just Stop, 605 North Temple Dr., Diboll
Date of inspection: April 11
Inspection type: complaint
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: advised management of rules and regulations regarding the separation of food allergens and cross contamination, discontinue frying fish (major allergen) in the same fry as other foods; no roaches observed at the fountain machine station, some small granules observed but it could be coffee, general clean needed; none of the items noted from inspection on March 30 have been corrected; provide proof of food handler certifications for all members of staff; will follow up.
———
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 103 N. Brentwood Dr., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 11
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: no certified food protection manager on site; no original food manager certificate posted upon entry, verbal guidance given to management, posted at exit; all employees must obtain a food handlers certification within 30 days of hire.
———
Angelina College/Great Western Dining, 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 11
Inspection type: follow up
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: wet wiping cloth must be stored in the sanitation bucket when not in use; designated area required for personal items, staff members must store personal bags and drink in the designated location and not on prep tables; note: facility repairs to be made this summer by maintenance.
———
Newk’s Eatery, 2906 Brentwood Dr., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 12
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: reach in cooler at the front near the salad line is not maintaining temperature of 41F, food removed and discarded, service ticket placed; hand sink by the rear exit must reach 100F, tempted at 78.5F and holding; keep rear exit closed, propped open; increase weather strip at rear exit to prevent the entry of pests, daylight observed.
———
China Max, 201 Whitehouse Oaks St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 13
Inspection type: complaint
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: no live rodents observed inside or outside the facility, rodent droppings were observed in dry food storage and under equipment and cabinets, general clean is required; active pest control in place on a monthly basis for rodents and pests, last visit was March 25, will follow up for general cleanliness.
———
Crown Colony Country Club, 900 Crown Colony Dr., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 13
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 34
Reasons for violations: employees observed with long hair and no hair restraint; male employees observed with a full beard and no effective restraint; when foods exceed date-marking they must be discarded; remove rusted/damaged cans and bottles, some observed with a black substance; remove expired food items; raw chicken stored above raw fish in the walk in cooler on storage racks; clean the can opener, build-up observed; all scoops must have a handle, discontinue using bowls to dispense chips; soiled wiping cloths observed on prep tables, must be stored in sanitation between use; no sanitation observed in the wiping cloth bucket, demonstrated proper sanitation with management; observed male employee wiping his gloves with a wet wiping cloth and then continued to prepare ready-to-eat food, verbal guidance given and the contaminated food was discarded; cold hold at the make tables must be maintained, units observed not holding temperature, food stored in those coolers was voluntarily discarded by management and a work order was placed; food must have proper date-marking, observed food stored in reach-in cooler with no dates; management had not updated menu to declare raw or under-cooked foods with a consumer advisory, repeat, management updated master menu to state consumer advisory; remove cardboard from shelving in dry storage and floor in walk-in cooler; remove absorbent wiping cloths from utensil storage; do not store utensils on absorbent rags between use; all units for hot or cold-holding must have an ambient thermometers, some missing and some not working; no chemical test strips on site to properly monitor chemical sanitation, we left some for them to use to continue to operate; repair/replace damaged/rusted storage shelving in the dry storage and walk-in cooler; operation manager should go through cooking equipment and utensils and discard all damaged items, several damaged utensils observed; large containers should not be reused, discarded old buckets; remove old labels when ware-washing; utensils observed in water on the cook line stored in water; ice machine should be cleaned according to the manufacturer’s instructions, black build-up observed on the ice shield; mechanical ware-washing machine was not dispensing chemical sanitation, discontinue use until repairs are made, utilize the manual ware-washing sink; all food service items must be air dried, do not utilize a dry wiping cloth to dry them or store them on an absorbent cloth; hand sink must be easily accessible at all times; observed an employee standing directly in front of the sink preparing food; unable to wash hands, asked her to move; hand sinks should not be used to discard food, food removed and sink cleaned; several areas of concern noted, floor, wall and ceilings must be in good repair, observed damaged walls and ceiling in the ware-washing room, observed chipping paint along the wall in the prep area, observed chipping paint and damaged sheet rock behind the pot storage, observed damaged sheet rock behind chest freezer, repair damaged sheet rock corners, repair damaged floor tile by walk-in cooler, repair/clean damaged ceiling tiles in dry storage; general clean of the AC vent and ceiling needed; hand-washing reminders required at every designated hand sink, some have a sign posted but not all; several employees have personal items stored directly on prep tables, at no time should an employee store personal belongings such as keys, phone, bag or drink in prep areas, items moved; sanitizing spray bottle and sanitize buckets must be stored away from food and single-service items.
