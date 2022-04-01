For the past few days, my wife and I have harbored an unwanted tenant in our home.
We didn’t exactly invite him. He was more of a stowaway, probably hitching a ride in the box of spring decorations my bride asked me to bring in from our outside tool shed.
Had I known he was going to be so much trouble, I’d have burned the danged boxes. And maybe the whole shed. Possibly the house.
A mouse. One tiny little rodent has wreaked a ton of havoc in my life.
I don’t know whether my wife or I saw him first. I happened to see the little sucker scamper out from under our couch, take a drink from our dog’s water bowl and grab a couple of nuggets of dog food on his way back to his hiding place.
At the time, I thought it was pretty funny. I mean, he’s a cute little dude. He’s quiet, so he doesn’t interrupt me when I’m working. I’m a “live and let live” kinda guy, so I just sort of figured we’d adopted a new pet. I was even gonna mount him a little diving board over the water bowl. Invite him up to the couch to watch a ball game or two with me.
The problem with my theory is that women don’t think the same way about mice.
Susie’s kind of a neat freak. She loves keeping our home clean and beautiful.
Apparently, mice aren’t considered clean, so she decided he had to go. My offers to let him shower with me fell on deaf ears.
She’s not one of those squeamish, “Eek-a-mouse” types. She’s a nurse and a bad, bad dudette. She just said she prefers not to share her home with a nasty, hairy, disease-carrying animal. For a minute there, I thought she was talking about me.
Bottom line? Mickey had to go.
Because she’s sweet and hates harming any living creature, Susie wanted to try a couple of humane traps. You know, the kind that allow a person to catch and release a creature without inflicting any pain on the animal.
Those traps didn’t work. I noticed our guest had set up a miniature recliner and a tiny flat-screen TV inside his trap. I had to ask him to turn down his music more than once. Darn that rat music.
After a couple of days of finding evidence (little empty mouse luggage, but no actual mouse), my wife’s attitude changed. She’s worried he’s going to meet Minnie, and they’re gonna try raising a family right here in our house.
I received my orders to exterminate him post-haste. I felt like one of those hired killers in the movies. “Terminate him.” Roger that, ma’am.
Nevertheless, I still felt a twinge of guilt. Kill my new buddy? How do I know he doesn’t just think we’re roommates now, and I’m suddenly up in here trying to assassinate him?
I offered to use my pistol, but the woman grumbled something about holes in the walls and floors, so I guess that’s a big “Nah.”
So I got different traps.
Not only has the freakishly smart little beast avoided all of them, but he’s also managed to counterattack.
First, I vacuumed out the area where we’d found the evidence. Yes, I broke out a vacuum cleaner because of a mini-rat.
That night, I was carrying some stuff through the living room — I’d already turned off the lights on my way to bed — when I tripped over the danged vacuum cleaner I’d left right in the middle of the room. I ate some hard floor, smashing my kneecap hard enough to leave me limping for the next couple of days.
Mouse 1, Stallard 0.
Then I bought some snap traps. You know, the classic kind with the spring guaranteed to inflict enough force to squish a mouse.
They work great. Know how I know? I accidentally set ’em off (twice) on my own fingers. I’m now missing a fingernail on one of my digits.
Mouse 2, Stallard 0.
(Is there a mouse mercy rule in this game? I’m getting killed up in here.)
I’m a sucker for symbolism, but I’m a little confused. Does this mini-rat represent the little things over which we tend to obsess in our daily lives, or does he symbolize the little things we let go too long until they turn into bigger things?
Is there a parable here I’m in too much pain to read?
Whatever.
If there’s a lesson for me to learn, I guess it’s that when a small problem presents itself, it’s better to attack it immediately instead of letting it slide too long. Left unattended, there’s a good chance those suckers will multiply and do even more damage.
At my age, these are lessons I’ve experienced numerous times. Most of the time, I’m pretty good at limiting the damage before it gets out of control. I think my way through the issues while I still have a chance.
This time?
A miniature rodent has shown me how little problems don’t give a rat’s booty about what I think.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.