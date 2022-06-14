State Rep. James White will be the keynote speaker for annual Membership and Awards Luncheon of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District.
The event will be at noon June 23 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.
White has represented the Deep East Texas region in the Texas Legislature since 2010. He serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety and also sits on the Corrections and Redistricting committees. He believes in the fundamental values of strong families, constitutional government and economic prosperity.
Another highlight of DETCOG’s annual meeting is the presentation of the Ralph W. Steen East Texan of the Year Award. The Steen award was named in honor of the past president of Stephen F. Austin State University. It honors an individual who has played a major role in leadership and service to Deep East Texas.
Several other awards also will be presented. The Key Contributor Award recognizes a staff member who has contributed greatly to the organization’s success. The President’s Award recognizes service on a DETCOG committee. The Star Partner Award honors an employee or official in a state or federal agency who works closely with DETCOG. The Employee of the Year and Program Director of the Year for 2021 also will be recognized.
“We are gathering to celebrate Deep East Texas and our regional collaboration through DETCOG,” said Roy Boldon, DETCOG President and Nacogdoches City Council Member. “We look forward to recognizing our award recipients and we are especially happy to have James White join us as our keynote speaker.”
A former Deep East Texas Legislator of the Year, White has been recognized with many other awards. Texas Monthly Magazine named him a 2019 Best Legislator. The Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association honored him as 2015 Legislator of the Year. The Texas Association of Business named him a Champion for Free Enterprise, and the National Federation of Independent Business in Texas recognized him with a 100% rating.
White and his wife, Gem, reside in Tyler County where he is a businessman and author. He attends and worships at Hillister Baptist Church. Additionally, he is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Texas Farm Bureau.
DETCOG, organized in 1966, is a voluntary association of local governments in the 11-county region encompassing all of Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties.
DETCOG was established in November of 1966 as an Economic Development District under the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. In 1968 the organization also became a political subdivision of the State of Texas as a Regional Planning Commission under state law. Current membership includes 11 counties, 34 cities, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, plus a number of other entities including school districts, river authorities, special purpose districts, and sustaining members.
“Above all, DETCOG is an organization of, by, and for the local governments of Deep East Texas,” said executive director Lonnie Hunt. “We exist to support our member governments and serve their residents.”
Luncheon tickets are $25 and reserved tables also are available. Anyone needing information or to RSVP may contact executive assistant Lacy Sargent at the DETCOG office in Lufkin at (936) 634-2247 extension 5254.
