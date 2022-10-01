As the Angelina County United Way campaign kicks off its 75th year, the successes and struggles the agency has felt have come to the forefront of many volunteers’ minds.
United Way started out as the Red Feather Campaign according to Jay Shands, the 1995 United Way campaign chair. It all began because the community wanted to stop various agencies fro soliciting funds at local businesses.
“They wanted to put it all together, give one time and divide it all amongst the people,” Shands said.
The agency evolved through the years but it gives businesses an opportunity once a year to encourage employees to donate.
In 1992, Lufkin Industries’ efforts toward United Way became more concerted, said John Havard, the 2004 United Way chairman. Havard ran many of the campaigns for Lufkin Industries, where he worked for more than 41 years. His first year assisting with a Lufkin Industries United Way campaign was 1979.
The company set up a number of elaborate ways to inform their employees about United Way and rewarded them for participating. The amount Lufkin Industries gave was an indicator of its success, Havard said. At the height of their giving, Lufkin Industries employees donated more than $300,000 to United Way.
“Which felt great,” Havard said. “Every year, our employees got so excited. We had goals in our company, and we never failed to meet those goals and surpass them, so we had that same sense of accomplishment, like we were truly helping in our community.”
It was something Trey Henderson, the 1989 campaign chair, found most astonishing. He will never forget when Havard took over the leadership of Lufkin Industries and led the organization in its efforts to raise funds for the United Way, he said.
“Lufkin Industries just really raised the bar, not only for themselves, not only for Lufkin — but for Angelina County,” he said.
That level of generosity was not unique to Lufkin Industries, though. Other businesses and groups wanted to help meet the needs of the community, too, and as such, United Way has met its goal every year except one.
More than just money
Shands had a great experience serving with United Way and was able to visit agencies in the community he did not know much about beforehand. Shands also said the experience allowed him to meet people from all walks of life.
“It was more than just raising the money, which was obviously the most important part,” he said. “It gave me the opportunity to sit down and visit with the staff of these agencies and dig into their missions, and it was really eye-opening and helpful to understand the importance of raising money for these worthwhile charities.”
When Carla Hight, the United Way executive director for the last 24 years, first started, the campaign was approached about using funds to purchase a scope that would help with SANE examinations of victims of sexual assault.
It would take a number of years, but eventually the agency helped with the creation of a nonprofit that ultimately became Harold’s House. This agency provides a safe place for victims of domestic and sexual abuse to receive the care they need.
“And United Way continued to fund that,” she said. “I think that’s something that most people don’t know. Your United Way dollars helped to start that. It’s a great program.”
A similar success was seen with the creation of the Nonprofit Leadership Center at Angelina College. United Way was among a few foundations and agencies that bought into the idea, resulting in a program that will train future nonprofit leaders.
“We wanted to know our nonprofit agencies could get education and be better at what they do,” Hight said. “These are great examples of what your dollar can do that most people don’t realize.”
It is something for contributors to be proud of, she said.
The best way for people who want to be involved in the community to do so is by joining the campaign, Havard said. When he began working closely with United Way, he learned about the agencies working to meet the needs of his fellow community members.
Angelina County United Way is representative of the entire community, Havard said. Participation exposes volunteers to others in the business world and throughout the community whom they may not have otherwise met.
For Demetress Harrell, the United Way campaign was an opportunity to give back and to receive assistance. CEO of Hospice in the Pines, Harrell has been employed with the care provider and involved with United Way since 1993.
As someone who has both donated to United Way and reaped from its rewards, Harrell believes United Way is one of the most impressive organizations that has come out of the community. The campaign always manages to meet the needs of the agencies in Angelina County.
“Everybody that wants to be involved gets to be involved, and everyone who gives feels good about it,” she said.
“It has always raised enough funds to go above and beyond whatever their desired contributions are. I think that’s a remarkable feat, to be able to support each of the nonprofits they are looking to fund.”
Shands is most proud of how United Way operates while keeping overhead costs down to require less than 10% of the total campaign contributions.
“That was a very efficient way to get these funds to these charities,” he said.
Angelina County’s light through hardships
While many remember the celebrations of the easy years — those when industry was at its peak and employees felt comfortable giving — some of the best years were those when the county faced serious hardship.
Hight distinctly remembers the fear she felt heading into the campaign in 2001 — which began on 9/11.
“We kicked off on 9/11, which was a little startling,” she said. “We kicked off the meetings and people just had to leave. All their pagers were going off. We didn’t even understand what was happening, we just knew a plane had hit.”
There was a lot of concern that the community would be too afraid to step up and give after that, she said. But they gave tremendously that year, she said. This same mindset was seen as the community faced hurricanes and economic downturns, she said.
“Every time we have had a crisis we see people give more generously,” she said.
They hear it all the time — residents see something wrong and they want to do something about it. So they find an organization like the United Way that they trust to use what is donated properly, she said.
“Instead of it hurting (fundraising), it brings to people’s minds that people are in a crisis somewhere and need help,” she said. “It reminds us of our neighbors in need when we’re going through that.”
When the region began losing the large industrial employers, the enthusiasm behind the campaign waned somewhat. That presented some hard years for the campaign, Hight said.
The loss of Lufkin Industries, Texas Foundries and the paper mill hurt — and it hurt for more than just one campaign and in more than one way, she said.
While the campaign for so long was able to reach hundreds of people at one place of employment in the matter of a meeting or two, campaigners now had to visit multiple locations. Educating the community about the campaign became much more difficult.
“We could go out to Abitibi, and we might hit 500 people,” she said. “So when that’s gone, you lost 500 people — you may not have lost them, but you lost the ability to meet them all at one location.”
This caused United Way to regroup and reevaluate goals that would be feasible for the money residents were now making.
And while the community certainly faced a hard time, it did not hold the community down, Henderson said.
“When interest rates were high and employment was low, those were tough times, and they always will be,” Henderson said. “It seems like that’s when you need it the most, and people realize that’s when you need it the most. So those who can step up and help the cause more than they have. And that’s what I’m talking about. That’s what makes Angelina County, in my opinion, so different from the others.”
Havard also noted the difficulties United Way faced when several industries in Lufkin began to close.
“Those companies were stellar when it came to giving for so many years,” he said. “The fundraising campaign was challenged because there were less resources to draw from.”
Despite those losses, community members always stepped up and ensured the needs of the United Way agencies were met, Shands said.
Looking forward
Henderson believes history will offer a glimpse of the future. United Way has a legacy of being successful and volunteer-driven. When comparing where the United Way came from and where it is going, it is easy for potential volunteers to recognize the value of joining.
“They want to be on the winning team, and when you have the success that United Way has, it is easy for people to see it and say, ‘I want to be a part of that,’” he said.
Those who have been a part of past campaigns have shown success is possible, and this will bring in the next generation of leaders.
Harrell hopes United Way is always around to assist Angelina County because it is something greatly needed by the community. Economic despair is running rampant as inflation wrecks the national economy, so the need is ongoing and will be as the population grows, she said.
As such, Harrell hopes the community continues to support nonprofit organizations by giving to United Way.
“United Way is the one organization that touches and changes lives,” she said. “The money is used to physically touch lives, and that’s so important.”
