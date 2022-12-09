Nurse graduates

Members of the Angelina College Vocational Nursing Program Class of 2022 pose before graduation ceremonies in the Temple Theater on the AC campus. Posing with the new nurses are, bottom far left, instructor Mary Hastings and, bottom far right, instructor Charlet Blades.

 AC News Service

The Angelina College Vocational Nursing program recently celebrated its newest graduates, with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.

Winifred Adams, dean of Health Careers at Angelina College, welcomed the new group by reminding them they “are no longer students, but colleagues.”