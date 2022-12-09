Members of the Angelina College Vocational Nursing Program Class of 2022 pose before graduation ceremonies in the Temple Theater on the AC campus. Posing with the new nurses are, bottom far left, instructor Mary Hastings and, bottom far right, instructor Charlet Blades.
The Angelina College Vocational Nursing program recently celebrated its newest graduates, with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Winifred Adams, dean of Health Careers at Angelina College, welcomed the new group by reminding them they “are no longer students, but colleagues.”
Dr. Sandra Brannan, AC’s director of nursing, shared stories from her 50-plus year career in nursing, including her meeting with former presidents and celebrities along the way.
“You have no idea where this new career and life will take you, or the so many different experiences you’re going to live,” she said. “I’ll just tell you to buckle up and enjoy the ride.”
Instructor Mary Hastings offered a history of nursing, Patti Hooks presented the graduates and Susan Adams led the new nurses in the “Nightingale Pledge” following the traditional candle-lighting ceremony.
The Class of 2022 graduates included Cristal Arvizu, Jasia Berry, Amy Cole, Ta’Maiya Davis, Reagan Ellisor, Alivia Jackson, Elizabeth Luna, Savannah McCarty, Jaleesa McMiller, Holland Newcomb, Karen Perkins, Savannah Robertson, Crystal Tanner, Kashece Wallace and Kerri Wilson.
