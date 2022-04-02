SFA sweeps Bearkats SFAJacks.com Apr 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Ladyjacks swept rival Sam Houston by scores of 3-0 and 3-2 Friday afternoon in Western Athletic Conference action.The Ladyjacks improved to 17-16 and 9-2 in WAC play, while the Bearkats fell to 10-26 and 4-7 in conference action.Senior Mackenzie Bennett delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to score Madison Nguyen with the game-winning run in the second game.Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Sydney Carithers and Lexi Benson each collected a pair of hits.Sophie Hannabas started but received a no-decision. The sophomore tossed six innings, scattered six hits, allowed two runs, one earned, and no walks and with three strikeouts.Reigning WAC Pitcher of the Week Kassidy Wilbur earned the win after throwing the final frame.Wilbur tossed a complete-game shutout to propel the Ladyjacks in the series opener. The senior scattered two hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts.Hope Lusk put the Ladyjacks on the board with an RBI single in the second inning.Gaby Garcia delivered a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead.The two teams complete the series today at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sfa Softball Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngelina County deputies arrest man carrying 236 grams of methPolice charge Lufkin woman with intentionally striking her boyfriend with her carDiboll city manager discusses check cashing scamLufkin man, Lufkin woman die in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 103 eastMeat market: Grand champion steer sells for $13,000 at Angelina County FairCourt approves Wright bond, 30-day extension to hospital agreementsGrieving family’s home takes hitEDITORIAL: Toasts & Roasts: A rare marital feat, a fantastic fair and an eyesore entering Crown ColonyLufkin men hosting pop-up showcase to finance outreach efforts for area youthPOLICE REPORTS: Felon biker found with gun after major accident on Ford Chapel Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.