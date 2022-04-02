NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Ladyjacks swept rival Sam Houston by scores of 3-0 and 3-2 Friday afternoon in Western Athletic Conference action.

The Ladyjacks improved to 17-16 and 9-2 in WAC play, while the Bearkats fell to 10-26 and 4-7 in conference action.

Senior Mackenzie Bennett delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to score Madison Nguyen with the game-winning run in the second game.

Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Sydney Carithers and Lexi Benson each collected a pair of hits.

Sophie Hannabas started but received a no-decision. The sophomore tossed six innings, scattered six hits, allowed two runs, one earned, and no walks and with three strikeouts.

Reigning WAC Pitcher of the Week Kassidy Wilbur earned the win after throwing the final frame.

Wilbur tossed a complete-game shutout to propel the Ladyjacks in the series opener. The senior scattered two hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Hope Lusk put the Ladyjacks on the board with an RBI single in the second inning.

Gaby Garcia delivered a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead.

The two teams complete the series today at noon.