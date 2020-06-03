If you live in the East Texas area and you’ve lost a loved one to death or know someone who has, please consider joining GriefShare, a 13-week seminar and support group, that offers hope and encouragement to adults.
A summer GriefShare seminar will meet from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday from June 4-Aug. 27. Timber Creek Church is the sponsoring church and Carroway Funeral Home will host GriefShare in their Family Reception Room.
Participants may join at any time, but seating will be limited due to the state’s coronavirus guidelines and social distancing. Please wear a mask.
GriefShare looks at grief through the lens of the Bible. Only God truly understands the depth of your pain, but it helps when others who have “been there and done that” come alongside. The GriefShare seminar will give you tools you need to walk through the grief journey safely to the other side. Each week, the video, discussion, and workbook combine to enhance and reinforce your growing and healing experience.
Lead facilitator is Karen Norton, who has facilitated GriefShare seminars since 2009. She and her co-facilitators have all experienced the death of someone they love.
Please register at griefshare.org or call 632-5841.
