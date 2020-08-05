For the American Legion Family, a new year started on July 1. Normally it is convention time, election of new officers for posts and units as well as districts, divisions, state and national. On almost all levels, officers were asked to stay on another year because conventions on all levels were canceled due to COVID-19.
Phone calls, texts, emails and private Facebook page is becoming the norm for now, but that’s not stopping the American Legion Family No. 113 from doing what we can for our veterans, their families and our community. Zoom meetings are popping up all over the American Legion Family in general. It is still unknown when the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, where we meet, will be open again.
Our wonderful VA&R chair (Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation), Theresa Sabin has made four trips to Livingston to meet the ALA hospital rep for the VA Hospital in Houston. The items are then taken to someone she knows in the hospital who can then deliver to the patients. She has taken all the usual items (lap robes, wheelchair and walker bags, ditty bags, heart and hug pillows, etc.)
On request, one of our members is now making masks. They requested masks and she has made 450 and delivered so far. She is still sewing. The Sew & Sew Sisters and one gent have not slowed down making these needed items, and can always use donations. The most needed item is the Polyfill for the pillows; they never have enough.
The Houston hospital rep has also sent back to Lufkin toiletries for our monthly “Because We Care” troop support boxes. If you know anyone currently deployed, please send us their name and address so we can include them in our monthly shipment.
Many times, the family sends to their loved one but there are others in their unit that do not get anything, and they are usually the ones that need things the most. We cannot send to just any soldier; we have to have a name and address.
Our boxes are packed for sharing, so even if you send to your loved one, please let us add them to our list so they have the extra boxes to share with those who don’t get mail from home.
On Sept. 18 and 19 we plan to be at the monthly Angelina County Farmers Market for a big garage sale. Unfortunately, it had to be postponed from July for several reasons, but it is giving our members more time to go through things to donate that maybe you’ve been looking for. Come on out and check it out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We are still planning on having a great Veterans Day Parade and program this year, so be sure to have Nov. 7 on your calendar, also. No details yet since the committee has not been able to meet. They hope to be able to get together soon to get the program together.
Then on Dec. 19 we will have our annual Wreaths Across America program at Garden of Memories with Gipson Funeral Home.
We are still and constantly working on our database to identify every veteran out there and where they are located (by sections) to help our volunteers find and make sure every veteran has a wreath, providing we get enough wreaths sponsored.
If you have a veteran loved one in Garden of Memories and they do not have a military marker, please let us know their name, DOB, DOD, Military Branch and Service Era. Email to ala113@consolidated.net or text to 674-7347.
Please take a few minutes to go online to the Angelina County Wreaths Across America and sponsor a wreath today or stop by our booth at Angelina County Farmers Market on Sept. 18 and 19 and drop off a donation or get a sponsorship form.
As of this writing, only 157 wreaths have been sponsored and as of July 25, there were 1,019 veterans who have been identified.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves. We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m. No formal meeting again in August. Hopefully, meetings can start back in September.
