The Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau is shaking things up for Veterans Day this year with the Walk of Honor.
This event invites local veterans and their families to send in photos and information on their time in service to be featured in the windows of local shops downtown, free of charge.
Executive director Taylor Commiato said the LCVB had tried several different events to honor veterans that hadn't seemed quite right for the community. Through this event, they can easily follow safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she hopes that more people will see the installation downtown, she said.
"We want to show our support for the veterans," Commiato said. "I hope it's a really cool atmosphere and everyone gets something out of it."
The LCVB has partnered with Lufkin Printing Company, and they are asking for photos of veterans in uniform and a few sentences about the branch and time served.
The downtown merchants were happy to participate in this event, Commiato said. People can visit the installation anytime during the two weeks it will be in place from Nov. 4-18.
"People can visit anytime they can and walk through, look at the photos, take pictures if there's someone they know and make it really a cool atmosphere — a walk of honor," Commiato said. "Our hope is that we'll get so many veterans this year and then we can grow it with each year and eventually we'll have windows full of veterans."
The LCVB is also working with organizations like the American Legion Auxiliary to set up booths for people to view downtown at the exhibit on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
To participate, send in the photo and information via email to tcommiato@cityoflufkin.com or through mail or in person to the LCVB office in the Pitser Garrison Convention Center at 601 N. Second St by Oct. 23.
The Lufkin Daily News will also be partnering with the LCVB for the Walk of Honor. Every year, the newspaper features a section of photos of veterans for a $5 donation to the American Legion Auxiliary.
This year, the newspaper's entry form will offer participants a chance to also be featured in the Walk of Honor.
"Veterans have a special place in my heart as I have family and friends that have served," said Tammy Kedrowicz, LDN advertising director. "I am thrilled that the LCVB is putting this together to honor our veterans. As always, we will publish a special section on Veterans Day. I have added a check box on our form to be included in the Walk of Honor to help the LCVB collect photos."
To be included in the newspaper's special section, contact Kedrowicz at 631-2630 or tammy.kedrowicz@lufkindailynews.com.
