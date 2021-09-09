Lufkin firefighters responded to an automatic alarm from Denman Avenue Baptist Church Thursday afternoon.
The alarm indicated there was smoke on the second floor, but when the fire department arrived on the scene at 1:04 p.m., there was nothing visible from the exterior, Battalion Chief Bill Wafer said.
“We made contact with one of the occupants of the church and they said they couldn’t locate a fire, but did see smoke on the second floor,” he said.
The fire department went in with equipment in case they found anything, but couldn’t find any sources of heat or the source of the smoke. They began to check all the air conditioning units and found one that could have possibly caused the smoke, but were not sure if that was the origin, Wafer said.
“Everything is fine, nobody’s hurt, and they’ll return to the occupancy of the building,” he said.
