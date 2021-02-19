The Angelina & Neches River Authority’s environmental lab is extending its operating hours to help public water utilities restore water service and to expedite the rescission of TCEQ boil water notices.
The laboratory will only test for total coliform and e. coli during these extended emergency hours.
The laboratory will receive samples from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until further notice. Lab personnel will call with results immediately after completing testing.
Although weather conditions have improved, the aftermath of the winter storms has left communities devastated, and in some areas, water infrastructure has been unable to operate, has been damaged or has failed. The health, safety and well-being of East Texas’ communities is ANRA’s top priority, according to the agency officials. Regaining access to a safe water supply is a vital part of Texans resuming normalcy.
ANRA is a government-designated critical infrastructure facility and is dedicated to assisting any public water system that has been impacted by the winter storms.
The environmental laboratory is at 2901 N John Redditt Drive. For more information, call ANRA’s Central Office Facility at 632-7795 or email lab@anra.org.
