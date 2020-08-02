The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Central Angelina, Southeastern Nacogdoches and Central San Augustine counties until 5 p.m. today.
Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Etoile to near Huntington to near Lufkin with southeast movement at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Impacted locations include Lufkin, Huntington, Macune, Etoile, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Homer.
As torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, which may lead to localized flooding, you should not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning also is occurring with these storms, and lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.
The NWS suggests seeking a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Sam Rayburn Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.