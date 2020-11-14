NACOGDOCHES — Art education students at Stephen F. Austin State University are continuing to explore new and innovative ways to teach art to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas.
In another collaborative effort, the SFA School of Art, the Boys & Girls Club and the Community Arts Center of East Texas helped students create a colorful mural online.
“In weekly Zoom meetings, art education students conducted one-on-one tutorial painting sessions with Boys & Girls Club participants in which each student painted a square of a graphed image,” Maggie Leysath, SFA professor of art education, said.
Boys & Girls Club children discussed the meaning of “intercultural harmony” and created images that reflected their ideas. Art education students took those ideas and created a central image of helping hands.
“The final result is a collaborative image that highlights the individuals who created it, and it was completely done from remote locations,’’ she said. “Well done future art educators, and a big, huge thank you to everyone at the Boys & Girls Club and the awesome Community Arts Center of East Texas.”
The mural is being installed for viewing at the Judy B. McDonald Public Library in Nacogdoches.
