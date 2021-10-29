Angelina College’s Juan Lopez prepares to send a ball down the pitch during a recent match. The No. 14 Roadrunners open postseason play on Saturday when they’ll host Northeast Texas Community College in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
Members of the Angelina College men’s soccer team celebrate following the recent Sophomore Day ceremony. The No. 14 Roadrunners open postseason play on Saturday when they’ll host Northeast Texas Community College in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez prepares to send a ball down the pitch during a recent match. The No. 14 Roadrunners open postseason play on Saturday when they’ll host Northeast Texas Community College in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Members of the Angelina College men’s soccer team celebrate following the recent Sophomore Day ceremony. The No. 14 Roadrunners open postseason play on Saturday when they’ll host Northeast Texas Community College in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
For most of the season, the Angelina College men’s soccer team has been embedded within the top 20 in the national rankings, finishing at No. 14 in Monday’s final regular-season polls.
The Roadrunners have racked up a program-high 12 wins against just three losses, and they’ve outscored opponents by a 40-25 margin.
Now comes the hard part.
AC’s men will open postseason play on Saturday — the first time an AC men’s soccer team has hosted a playoff match — in the opening round of the Region XIV Conference Tournament. Saturday’s first-round opponent will be the Eagles from Northeast Texas Community College, a team the ’Runners swept in the season series, with both wins coming by identical 4-1 final scores.
Leading the AC charge will be freshman Juan Lopez, who leads the team with 13 goals scored. In a testament to the team’s balance, 12 other Roadrunners have found the nets throughout the season, with Andre Aguirre tallying four and Jamie Rinquest three.
And as proof of the team’s defensive prowess, the ’Runners have not allowed more than three goals in a match all season.
Goalkeepers Jorge Gonzalez and Uche Santschi have teamed up to keep opposing scorers’ numbers low, with big help from a strong defensive presence.
Overall, the team’s combination of speed and depth has been the key. Head coach Nataki Stewart keeps a steady rotation of fresh players on the pitch, and their quickness has been a factor in wearing down opponents over the full 90 minutes.
NTCC’s Eagles (4-11) have reeled off three straight wins, including a 2-1 win on Saturday over previously ranked Coastal Bend Community College.
Saturday’s match between the Roadrunners and Eagles will kick off at 6 p.m. at Jase Magers Field on the Lufkin High School campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.