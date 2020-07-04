For the past few years, I have been asking myself how can anyone support the current president. I have a friend here in Lufkin whom I ask at least once per month, “You changed your mind yet?”
This friend and I agree on many things, but not politics. But we do agree on respect, courtesy and the ability to disagree without being disagreeable. I cringe when I see the crowds screaming and yelling surrounding the president when that exuberance is based on the disbursement of lies.
Now, however, our country is facing at least two challenges, probably more, that could bring the country to its knees.
The first is race relations. Let me clear up any misconceptions: YES, I support the concept “Black Lives Matter.” There is nothing more liberating, nothing that enhances one’s self-esteem and nothing that moves one to the Maslow point of self-actualization than pride in one’s self, pride in one’s ancestors and pride in one’s own vision for the future.
Many and many a year ago on my first trip to Africa, I came home a different person. Why? Because I saw people who looked like me in charge of EVERY capacity of the countries I visited. Coming from the South in the 1960s, WOW, I was like a sponge, trying to grasp everything I could.
So today when the enlightened residents of this country say “Black Lives Matter,” I don’t believe that is a rejection of any other persons, just a pride in “me too,” I matter. This statement says, “Hear me America, I have something to say about how I am treated.”
Now the second entanglement in which we Americans find ourselves is a lack of leadership in the face of the rampant spread of COVID-19. This first question I have is “what medical school did you attend that would qualify you to make a medical decision about yourself and your social relationship with your fellow man?”
There are a number of inconvenient events we tolerate every day. You don’t dispute your doctor when he/she says you have cancer. You might say, “I will get a second opinion,” but more rational minds at some point believe what is being said.
Temporarily wearing a mask to protect yourself and your fellow humans is a little price to pay to save you and possibly the other person from pain, distress and permanent health problems.
I don’t get it. Has this country gotten so far from discipline? Have we reared our children to disregard intelligent temporary restraints? How sad if we have moved to a place where we only think about what I want and to heck with everyone else.
A friend sent me the following and I want to share it with you. This is out there in the digital world:
New Lockdown Rules
Wash your heart of Christ’s blood. (Psalm 73:1)
Keep a social distance from evil. (Job 28:28)
Avoid the crows of wickedness and wicked men. (Psalm 1:1)
Cover your mind from being infected from the sneeze of sin and hatred. (Lev. 19:17)
Do not shake hands with abomination. (Deut. 25:16)
Do not hug heresy and false teachings. (2 Pet. 2:1)
Be safe so that you will be saved. (Jer. 17:14)
Sanitize your life with the Word of God. (Psalm 1:2)
In case you notice any symptoms of sin, call the helpline of Christ in PRAYER. (Jer. 33:3)
Always remember to boost your spiritual immunity with Faith and the Power of the Holy Spirit. (Jude 1:20)
Stay blessed, stay safe!
