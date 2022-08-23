A meeting was held on Friday between TxDOT engineers and contractors, and one project could be moving toward reopening a single lane of travel as work continues to complete construction on a project that has suffered delays and setbacks in the past year.
FM 2497, Ryan’s Chapel Road, has been closed to traffic since September 2021 for the construction of bridges at Cedar Creek and Cedar Creek Relief. It was originally set for completion in March 2022, but setbacks and weather have delayed the work.
“The bridges themselves are complete,’’ said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin district. ‘‘And a plan has been put together to open one lane of traffic with temporary traffic signals as soon as road base material can be placed at the bridge approaches.
‘‘We need about a week of good weather for this to happen. Once it does, a single lane of traffic will be opened and work will continue under temporary traffic control until the project is completed.”
The contractor is currently working to obtain necessary traffic control equipment and materials so that the roadway can be opened to a single lane that will allow traffic to flow as soon as possible.
A.L. Helmcamp Inc. of Buffalo is the contractor for the $5.2 million construction project that includes safety upgrades and extended length and elevation of both bridges. The project was designed to enhance safety and alleviate flooding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.