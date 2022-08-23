A meeting was held on Friday between TxDOT engineers and contractors, and one project could be moving toward reopening a single lane of travel as work continues to complete construction on a project that has suffered delays and setbacks in the past year.

FM 2497, Ryan’s Chapel Road, has been closed to traffic since September 2021 for the construction of bridges at Cedar Creek and Cedar Creek Relief. It was originally set for completion in March 2022, but setbacks and weather have delayed the work.