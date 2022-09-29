Lufkin police on Monday arrested a man who is accused of burning a child in exceptionally hot water during her bath.
The child had a significant line of demarcation three quarters of the way between her belly button and nipples, indicating she was in a constant level of water of excessive temperature, an affidavit released Thursday by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office states.
Miguel Gonzalez, 25, of Lufkin, has been handed a $250,000 bond on the allegation of abusing the child and a $1,500 bond for allegedly abusing the child’s mother. This was not the first allegation of abuse lodged against Gonzalez, police records show.
On March 22, Lufkin police responded to a call about an assault, in which the woman told officers her boyfriend, Gonzalez, had shoved her to the ground. A narrative released by Lufkin police states she was visiting Gonzalez at his apartment, but he became angry when she decided to leave.
She was standing at the back passenger side of her car when he reportedly came around and shoved her hard into the ground, the narrative states. This incident resulted in multiple scratches on her leg and arm, according to the narrative.
He was arrested Monday after Lufkin detectives were informed of a burn victim at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin at 1:37 p.m. A detective made contact with the child’s mother and Gonzalez, they said he refused to talk about how the child was burned. Police arrested him on an unrelated warrant.
The mother had just come to the hospital from work after Gonzalez had watched the child that day. The woman had two black eyes and stitches on her forehead, according to the affidavit. She told police she fell in the bathtub, though police noted her injuries did not match what falling in a bathtub would cause.
She told police Gonzalez pushed her into the bathtub, according to the affidavit.
A detective was shown a recent picture of the child, and she also had two black eyes, the affidavit states. The mom told police the child fell and hit her head, which was something she said often happened in Gonzalez’s care while she was at work.
Gonzalez spoke to police after he was read his miranda warning, according to the affidavit. He told police he was watching the child while the child’s mother was at work. He told police the bath was uneventful, the water was lukewarm and he left the child with some toys to play with while he talked with his roommate, the affidavit states.
When he returned to the child, he found her unresponsive and realized she had turned on the hot water. He pulled her out and saw her skin peeling off, so he and his roommate drove to the hospital, the affidavit states.
He also told police the child’s mother was there when the child sustained injuries to her head and eyes; the roommate later contradicted Gonzalez’s story, according to the affidavit.
The roommate permitted police into their apartment and shared their side of the story. The roommate and Gonzalez had been talking about vehicles for a few minutes, but then Gonzalez returned to the child and called for his roommate. The roommate saw how badly burned the child was and drove Gonzalez and the girl to the hospital, the affidavit states.
Police found a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana in the apartment; the roommate said neither had been smoking when the child was burned.
Detectives also checked the maximum water temperature at the apartment and determined it rose to 143 degrees.
The injuries the child sustained were consistent with known cases of “immersion abuse” though there were not significant splash burns on the child’s body above the demarcation line between her belly button and nipples, the affidavit states.
She was flown to Shriners Burn Hospital in Galveston and her injuries meet the qualifications of a “serious bodily injury.”
