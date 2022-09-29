2022 LDN Child Abuse Illustration Red Riding Hood FINAL
Illustration by LANCE KINGREY/The Lufkin Daily News

Lufkin police on Monday arrested a man who is accused of burning a child in exceptionally hot water during her bath.

The child had a significant line of demarcation three quarters of the way between her belly button and nipples, indicating she was in a constant level of water of excessive temperature, an affidavit released Thursday by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office states.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.