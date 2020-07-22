The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division is assisting the Corrigan Police Department with a homicide investigation.
Corrigan police asked for help from DPS, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
The initial information indicates this incident took place about 10 a.m. today in the 300 block of W. Ben Franklin St.
Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be released when it becomes available, according to Hendry.
