A Lufkin police officer shot and killed a rifle-wielding man who attacked another man early Tuesday morning, according to the police department.
Per department policy, the incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Officers found a man who was bleeding from the head, standing in front of two mobile homes in the 900 block of North Chestnut Street just after midnight, she said.
The man and a woman who was with him said they were robbed of their car keys, wallet and cellphone by an armed, white male. The man said the other man hit him in the head with the butt of long gun before fleeing on foot down North Chestnut Street, according to Pebsworth.
The man directed officers to a mobile home on the backside of the property where witnesses or the suspect may be located, according to Pebsworth.
Officers approached the mobile home and found the front door to be open but draped with a sheet. An officer knocked on the open door and a man inside the mobile home said “Come in, come in.”
The officer told the man “Come out and talk to me please.” Seconds later the suspect emerged with a rifle still in his hands.
Upon seeing the uniformed officer, the suspect raised the gun as if to shoot the officer, she said..
That is when the officer fired approximately twice, striking the man. He was taken by ambulance to a helipad and flown to an out-of-town hospital where he later died, she said.
