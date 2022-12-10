The holidays can be challenging for victims of abuse, but there are some ways family members can help if they believe something is wrong.

“For children or adults who have already suffered abuse, they might be expected to be in a family gathering where the abuser is present or where they are expected to be happy maybe when they don’t feel like celebrating,” said Ashley Cook, the community education director for Harold’s House, the East Texas Alliance for Children.

