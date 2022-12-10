The holidays can be challenging for victims of abuse, but there are some ways family members can help if they believe something is wrong.
“For children or adults who have already suffered abuse, they might be expected to be in a family gathering where the abuser is present or where they are expected to be happy maybe when they don’t feel like celebrating,” said Ashley Cook, the community education director for Harold’s House, the East Texas Alliance for Children.
But there are signs and signals to watch for that, if acted upon, can help someone through the tough holidays.
While there is no guarantee this is due to abuse, when a child is afraid or reluctant to be around one person in particular, Cook said that is behavior that warrants attention. The RAINN Institute agreed with this warning sign, adding that another one is when a child does not want to be left alone with certain people or is afraid to be away from their primary caregivers.
Cook also recommended adults be on the lookout for repeated unwelcome attention from an adult, whether verbal or physical. That attention could mean the person does not respect the child’s boundaries or being told no, touches the child when the child or parents have shown it is unwanted or asks inappropriate questions abut the child’s development, the RAINN Institute added.
“Or the adult making inappropriate comments or jokes or showing them inappropriate images that make the child uncomfortable,” Cook said.
Paying attention to dynamics is one way to help kids through the situation, she said. Do not make kids express affection to other people if they do not want to, and give them the choice to do it.
“A good way to approach this is to ask something like, ‘Do you have any hugs for Grandpa today?’ That gives more of a choice to a child than just telling them to hug someone,” Cook said.
She recommended cutting down on the availability of opportunities for one-on-one situations between adults and children or older, stronger children with younger ones.
And if it seems as though all signs are pointing to abuse of some kind, but there needs to be some additional clarification, ask questions in a simple or calm manner, she said.
“Has anyone touched you in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable?” Cook recommended.
Let the child know they have support if they want to make an outcry and reassure them that they are brave and doing the right thing. Also, reassure the child that action will be taken to help them, but do not confront the offender because it can create a dangerous or traumatic situation for the child and adults, she said.
“If you suspect a child may have been abused, make a report to the state hotline at 1 (800) 252-5400 or contact local law enforcement,” she said.
