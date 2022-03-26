2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Mar 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is west of FM 357, south of Forest Service Road 527E and north of Hogg Road.The proposed burn is 1,705 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.■ The second burn area is 1,980 acres off state Highway 87 near Yelliowpine. This burn will have helicopter support.Southwest winds are expected today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Prescribed Burn Burn South Wind Meteorology Highway Road Habitat Wildlife Southwest Wind Official Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man, Lufkin woman die in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 103 eastLufkin Middle School students move into new building Monday3/12/22 Restaurant inspectionsParent of son called 'threat' addresses LISD boardCounty commissioners vote 3-1 to fire road engineerSanches, DPS leaders may meet today to discuss sheriff’s issues with trooperWalker fired, claims whistleblower statusHudson Middle School administration responds to threatNacogdoches County woman goes for ride with her home during stormCounty commissioners appoint County Judge-elect Keith Wright to replace Don Lymbery Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
