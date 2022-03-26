Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is west of FM 357, south of Forest Service Road 527E and north of Hogg Road.

The proposed burn is 1,705 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.

Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.

■ The second burn area is 1,980 acres off state Highway 87 near Yelliowpine. This burn will have helicopter support.

Southwest winds are expected today.