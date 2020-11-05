Lufkin police have released the name and condition of the woman who was flown to a Tyler hospital after a wreck Wednesday morning at Ellen Trout Drive and Sayers Street.
Dorothy Brown, 65, of Lufkin, was the passenger in a minivan driven by Frederick McGregor, 52, of Lufkin, when the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ellen Trout Drive, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Brown was apparently not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the minivan on impact, the release states. A medical helicopter landed at the scene and took her to UT Health Medical Center in Tyler, where she is listed in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.
McGregor was attempting to cross Sayers Street northbound when he failed to yield the right of way to a Honda Accord driven by Kimpton Cooper, 38, of Lufkin, that was eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive, according to the release.
McGregor and Cooper were transported by ambulance to local hospitals to be checked out. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the release states.
