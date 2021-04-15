An emergency room doctor wrote recently that he always looks at the Facebook page of a deceased teenager before he informs the parents of their child’s death. He said it helps keep him human.
He has the job, as do law enforcement officials, to inform family members of a death following a crash. The doctor said he is aware of how the tragic news will change lives forever, but as he looks at the motionless body of a young adult, there is nothing to tell him about their hopes and dreams in life, so he goes to Facebook to take a glance of their once-living world.
The photos always show the once-smiling face of a teen or young adult. Most are taken with friends, maybe at a ballgame or at the beach, blowing out birthday candles with family, or graduation or school events. He said it always makes him a little angry, because when there is no clear cause for the crash, he figures the young person was texting, drinking or talking on the phone.
April is distracted driving month in Texas and it continues to come in second as the cause of all traffic crashes. In 2020, Texas roadways saw one in five crashes determined to be caused by distracted drivers. Those crashes resulted in 364 fatalities and 2,200 serious injuries.
But this is where the numbers punch you right in the gut — distracted driving crashes and fatalities are highest among those ages 16 to 24. Of the 87,299 traffic crashes caused by distracted driving, 23,797 drivers were between ages 16-24 and 19,266 were ages 24-34.
TxDOT reviews fatality crash reports monthly and it is not unusual to see causes such as distracted driving or unknown. In Lufkin for 2020, distracted driving crashes totaled 90 with four serious injuries. In Nacogdoches, the total was 55 with one serious injury.
But these are only the statistics that can be attributed to distracted driving. There are many more crashes that have no known cause. The vehicle just leaves the roadway or crosses the center line for no known reason.
Remember, that a distraction is anything that takes your attention away from the roadway, even voice texting or hands-free phone calls.
It is illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators can face fines up to $200. Please tell your young drivers about the distracted driving statistics and the law regarding texting and driving. Tell them to put their phones away when they drive.
A deadly crash happens in an instant. Give driving your full attention. Pull off the road and stop if you need to talk on the phone or text. If you don’t, just know that the next person who looks at your social media page could be the law enforcement officer or an emergency room doctor who must inform your family of your death. Don’t take that chance. Let’s all commit to safer driving so no one ever hears that news again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.