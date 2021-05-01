Angelina College baseball coaches are offering a three-day summer camp for youths ages 7-13 from June 7-9 at Roadrunner Field on the Angelina College campus. Camp times will run from 9 a.m. until noon The cost for the three days is $100.
The camp is designed to teach young players the fundamentals, drills and skills of the game while emphasizing the “fun” in “fundamentals.” Skills upon which the camp will focus include fielding, throwing, hitting, base running, sliding and pitching.
Campers are instructed to bring their own gloves, cleats, pants, bats, helmets and “whatever you normally bring to a baseball game.”
Instructors for the camp include Roadrunner head coach Jeff Livin, who has been AC’s skipper for 24 years. Livin’s program has helped more than 40 players on their way to the major league draft, including several former players currently serving on major league rosters.
Joining Livin will be AC assistant baseball coach Seth Spivey, who after his own career as a Roadrunner was drafted by the Texas Rangers. Spivey spent five years with the organization before embarking on his coaching career.
For more information on registering for the camp, contact Angelina College’s Community Services Division at camproadrunner@angelina.edu.
