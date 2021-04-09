It’s not as if I seek out these types of conversations. I’m not exactly stalking people trying to talk them into attending college or seeking some kind of formal education.
OK, maybe I stalk a little. Especially “older” folks who have expressed their frustration with feeling stuck in the same lane. They throw me the bait. I’m gonna bite all over it.
I can’t help it. As a guy whose lane changed later in life, I know from personal experience how much better the view is now.
It’s weird to look back now, but at one time in my life, I was perfectly happy in my lane. I was just a couple of years away from a 20-year retirement from the Marine Corps. My retirement plans were set — or so I thought. I was going to transfer into some form of law enforcement. I’d already done some preliminary screening, and I thought I had some pretty cool options.
My other plan? Some friends and I were going to buy a bar. We’d spoken to the owner, and we’d checked into the benefits for retired veterans who wanted to open businesses.
I was set. I thought.
One random, freak accident changed everything. I didn’t realize it at the time — or for a few years afterward — but the old man who plowed over me in his truck was changing my life’s path.
Basically, I didn’t move into another lane voluntarily. The old dude pretty much knocked me into another one.
Because of my physical condition after the accident, my law-enforcement career never got off the ground. I was medically discharged before I could reach full retirement and its benefits, so there went my stake in the bar.
Talk about feeling set adrift. I had no idea what was next for me.
Then, at the prodding of an angel of a VA counselor, I went back to school. Started back to college at 38 years old, worried I wasn’t “college material” (whatever that means) and clueless as to how things would work out.
I still can’t even believe how well it all unfolded. I wouldn’t trade my life with anyone else on this planet right now. I get to teach, I get to write and I get to cover sports. I love what I do, and I make a better living doing it than I ever did working those early jobs I didn’t like. I can’t believe I get to be this happy. If the old man who used me as a speed bump were still alive, I’d high five him and buy him a beverage.
I share a version of this when I hear someone voicing aloud their thoughts of making changes in their professional lives. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve spoken to three or four different people who feel stuck in their current lanes. They want to make the jump to something different, but they express the same worries I had all those years ago. I hear things like, “If I start now, it’ll be at least three or four years before I finish my education.”
Dude. Hopefully, you’re gonna be three or four years older anyway. Why not be three or four years older with a degree or some other qualifications?
I hear so much from those who feel “stuck” in situations with no idea how to leave them. Men and women who learned specific job skills thinking they’d be doing the same thing forever suddenly find themselves mired in bogged-down careers.
What are they supposed to do? Sit there and wait on their winning lottery tickets to hit? Good luck with that.
Think of it this way: We basically work our jobs for two reasons. One is for financial security. Duh. We need money to live. Gotta feed the kids and pay the bills, right?
But the lower our pay, the less we have left over for any extras. It’s simple math. Very little is more discouraging than working long hours just to make enough to get by. It’s completely deflating. At my lowest points, it all felt pointless. At a young age, I thought, “This is gonna be my whole life?” The idea held no appeal whatsoever.
The other reason we work is to have a chance at a decent quality of life. Man, what an important concept. Certainly, part of it is job satisfaction. Loving what we do doesn’t feel like real work, but if we’re working jobs we hate — I’ve been there, trust me — we’re going to have a hard time ditching our misery when we get home.
If the pay is low, we’re really going to struggle with finding reasons to feel happy about anything. Worse, if we’re unable to provide our families financially with what we feel they deserve — again, I’ve been there, done that — our self-worth is low enough to drag an ocean’s bottom. A horrible double-whammy. Miserable at work, embarrassed to go home. Lord, how I hated those feelings.
So I ask: If we’re stuck on an actual highway in a going-nowhere lane in traffic, wouldn’t we take the first opportunity to move into a lane giving us a better shot at moving forward?
Of course we would. Nobody wants to sit still and suck traffic fumes any longer than is necessary.
To anyone of any age feeling stuck in the same spot, I highly encourage you to grab your own steering wheel and change lanes. Yes, it’s scary. Any change is scary. Going from what we know to the great unknown is enough to cause some sleepless nights.
There may be some sacrifices ahead, but I’ll testify out loud to anyone who’ll listen: The rewards coming later are worth it. To have more, we have to do more. It’s the law of labor.
Go ahead. You’re the driver. Change your lane.
You won’t believe just how awesome the view can get.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.