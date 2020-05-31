Editor’s note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, a conservative stalwart and Vietnam War POW, died last week. He was 89. His fellow Congressmen from Texas, Louie Gohmert, wrote this tribute.
Congressman Sam Johnson embodied courage, humility, patriotism and forthrightness, as well as absolute devotion to God, family and his beloved country. Since his arm was gnarled and unusable from being broken in two places when his plane was shot down in Vietnam, I asked him if anyone had checked it in recent years since they can do so much more now with human nerves than in the 1970s.
He said, “Yes, and the problem is it was never set, and the Viet Cong would re-break it and torture me with it. So, it turned out when the bone healed, it had grown around the nerve and doctors could not do anything about a nerve like that in the middle of a bone.”
He was kept in complete isolation for about half of his seven years as a POW because when he was allowed out of solitary, he was too much of an encouragement to the other POWs, so Sam took that as a badge of honor. A good bit of his isolation was in a small cage. Yet, he never lost his love for his family, his country nor his God.
When I came back from my first trip to the Guantanamo Bay holding facility for terrorists, I conveyed to Sam that they had terrorist-approved prayer rugs, an arrow on the floor pointing to Mecca, and a Koran that was delivered to the terrorist using a basket system so no American infidel hands ever touched it.
The I asked, “Sam, didn’t y’all have much the same thing in the Hanoi Hilton?”
He laughed and said, “You know we did have something similar. They had two hinged shackles on the floor they’d put around your ankles. Then had you kneel so they could see where your knees touched the floor. They’d stand you up and put a metal rod right where your knees hit the floor, then beat you til you couldn’t stand up. You’d try not to fall because you knew how bad it hurt when your knees hit that rod. Then they’d keep beating you on the ground kneeling on the rod. I know it doesn’t sound that bad, but it really hurt like hell.”
It sounded horrendous to me. Yet he came through all the torture, terror, and isolation because his love for his family and especially his wife, Shirley, dramatically deepened; his faith in God and devotion to country was not only undimmed, but it was stronger still.
Remarkably, he never lost his inimitable sense of humor nor great laugh. In fact, his laughter is something that is very sorely missed in the Capitol.
Sam Johnson was, is and ever will be a true inspiration for all of us who knew him, especially to me.
