All my life I’ve cautioned and been cautioned in return by home accidents bringing about a change in “a way of life” as had been practiced for years. A turn-around in your life that you’ve lived and enjoyed for decades. A way of life now restricted in activity and mobility; one that is restricting your capacity to go and come when you feel like it. Go when you want, where you want, when you want to simply have a good ol’ fashioned “high-heeled” time. Such an accident fell upon this couple about a year ago, bringing about all sorts of curtailments, changes in customary habits of doing what comes naturally. Those activities suddenly come to an abrupt standstill; that is, with very little participation in going to public and/or civic functions. Life does go on joyously, happily and spontaneously as ever though; maybe even better in some ways, especially in realizing that closeness of love and care for each other has been enhanced.
A while back, an LDN opinion writer, Gary Stallard (love your articles), most likely a Marine “jock strapper,” had an article about wives being property, a classical possession of personal property. There is a difference in the kind of property one might possess, real or personal. A lady is no real estate, so she must be considered as personal property. I had to look up my ol’ marital contract (as if they were given any consideration in the early 1950s) and see if I had been legally presenting my personal property correctly all these many years. My contract, which I fondly refer to as a marriage certificate, is nicely framed and displayed in the study. A cherished and beautiful piece of documentation that represents what matrimony means: “to have and to hold, for better and for worse, in sickness and in health, ‘til death do us part.” Well, so much with that mumbo-jumbo. It does represent an oath, which is vastly different from “one night stands” so glamorously rated as “you were great.” As some would say, “Let’s make a habit of this daily togetherness, until we are no longer attracted to each other.” That’s not what God meant for male and female, to hold us as a standard-bearer fittingly applied to raising out-of-wedlock children, a voluminous product, produced today from so many non-wedded unions. In the past (before P.C.), an illegitimate child was known as a bastard child. When was the last time you’ve heard someone refer to an illegitimate child as a bastard? Still, a legitimate category for out-of-wedlock children. Children from a father-less family are sometimes difficult to teach, yet teaching life’s handiworks is an absolute. Without a father’s role model and the leadership capacity, where else is a child going to receive sufficient knowledge to create a sense of discipline and respect for authority? Which, by the way, is a have-to-have tool imbedded in one’s character while growing up into a useful mature citizen.
My wife represents a lot more than just property. How about the term “better half”? Seriously, a better half which is a replica of ourselves and that which is impossible for us to change for it is what God has given us. We, as humans, are instruments of joy, love, work and the production of life. God instituted marriage as pointed out to us in Genesis 2:23-24, NIV. “The man said, ‘This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman, for she was taken out of man.’” Verse 24, “For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become as one flesh.”
A little over a year ago, my wife fell on the edge of the backyard patio and broke her left leg near the hip in three places, abruptly changing a lifestyle in less than a second, and I do mean changes. All of a sudden, you have become a caregiver for the one who was your helpmate over the years, someone who was your helpmate in all duties: household chores of all sorts, washing, cooking, helping with medical necessities, shopping, caring for pet animals and handling bathroom and personal hygiene necessities. You name it, those many things that suddenly appear from out of nowhere that demand one’s attention. One of those extra duties turned out to be a chore of transporting my patient back to the hospital every day for several weeks for special treatment of an infection. Thankfully, all the effort was rewarded with the infection being cured.
It is a role that is required and brings forth your love for each other, as in our case, an affection dating back several years. A few of those years related to her being the wife of a Marine, when all Marines (almost) belonged to FMF (Fleet Marine Force), which meant in one category that you could not have your dependents overseas with you, although the Army, Air Force and Navy could have their dependents with them, even on the same overseas bases with Marines. To a Marine, FMF, in simple terms, meant “you had to go in a moment’s notice,” “first to fight, you know,” whether you were ready or not in defense of our country’s enemies. Most Marines had no trouble with being ready to serve their country. There were very few, if any, who demonstrated in marches with our enemies in a foreign country, such as a former president of the U.S. so traitorously did.
I’ve rattled off a lot of noise, yet, I am thankful to the Lord for giving me a gift beyond that of property, whether real or personal, an angel — my wife.
Ben Pyle lives in Groveton
