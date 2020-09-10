Forestry Museum hosting Tales on the Trail
The Texas Forestry Museum will host Tales on the Trail from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 26.
This is a socially distanced event where families can come and go while exploring the adventures of storybook animals at different stops along the museum’s trail.
Also, there will be ice cream and a take-home prize bag with a mystery craft inside for children while supplies last.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 632-9535.
Lufkin Panther Band will take the field Friday night for Snap Contest
The Lufkin Panther Band will take John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in a friendly snap competition. The band members are divided by section and will show off their marching fundamentals.
With COVID-19 regulations in place, the band directors ask spectators to follow these guidelines:
■ The stadium will be open to spectators beginning at 6 p.m.
■ Seating will be first come, first served on the home side only.
■ Spectators will be allowed to sit up to 10 to a group.
■ Spectators’ groups must be at least six feet from other spectator groups and must skip a row between each group.
■ Spectators over the age of 10 will be required to wear a face covering except when getting a drink of water.
■ It is recommended that spectators bring their own water as the concession stand will not be open.
We ask that attendees avoid congregating when:
■ In the parking lot.
■ While transitioning into and out of the stadium.
■ If using the restroom while at the event.
WGU Texas offers scholarships for internet access
Western Governors University, an online nonprofit and accredited university, is working to close the digital divide by providing Online Access Scholarships to qualified students to help pay for high-speed internet access and technology.
Thousands of dollars have been awarded to students in Texas and across the U.S., with many more scholarships still available. The scholarship is part of WGU’s broader national initiative aimed at working with policymakers and private industry to give more Americans access to reliable internet in their homes.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, an estimated 1.8 million Texans, most of them in rural areas, don’t have high-speed internet access.
A Pew Research Center report released in May states 44% of adults in households with annual incomes below $30,000 don’t have broadband, 29% don’t own a smartphone, and 46% don’t have a traditional computer.
“At WGU Texas, our mission is to expand access and success to postsecondary opportunities by providing high-quality, affordable competency-based education,” said Linda Battles, acting regional vice president. “Many low-income and rural students lack access to the internet and/or technology, which can drastically hinder their ability to pursue an online credential. This scholarship removes these barriers.”
More information on the scholarship is available at wgu.edu/access or by calling (385) 428-3125.
