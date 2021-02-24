Another week led to another honor for former Lufkin Lady Panther and Angelina College Lady Roadrunner Natasha Mack as she was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the 2021 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year.
The announcement was made at the Atlanta Tipoff Club earlier this week.
Mack has anchored an Oklahoma State defense that ranks first nationally in blocked shots with 164 and is second in blocks per game at 7.1. The Cowgirls are also 34th nationally in field-goal percentage defense at 36.3%.
Individually, Mack leads the country with her 96 blocks, which are currently tied with her total from a year ago for the most in a single season by a Cowgirl. The Lufkin native also leads the country in blocks per game at 4.2. Mack's 47 steals rank 32nd in the country, as well.
Her blocked shot total is more than all but 20 teams in the country and she ranks ninth among career active leaders with her 192 career blocks. The eight players ranked ahead of her all have at least 42 more games to their credit.
Mack and the Cowgirls conclude the season on Wednesday night at Baylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.