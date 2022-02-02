Brookshire Brothers on Wednesday announced plans for a new supermarket in Huntington and a major real estate acquisition in Lufkin.
Construction will begin on a new store on U.S. Highway 69 in Huntington in early 2023, with a targeted opening date in the spring of 2024, according to the company. Additionally, the site will feature a convenience store and fuel center, with construction on those facilities starting in the summer of 2022.
“We’re grateful for the incredible support that our customers in Huntington have shown us for decades and look forward to providing them with a brand new, up-to-date facility,” said President & CEO John Alston. “The addition of a fuel center and convenience store will provide the opportunity for us to offer more solutions to meet their everyday shopping needs.”
The company also announces the acquisition of 26 acres off South John Redditt Drive in the heart of Lufkin’s retail district and is evaluating options for its use.
Brookshire Brothers will open the doors to a new store in Cuero on March 2. Construction on the 42,000-square-foot store began last spring to combine two vacant retail spaces along U.S. Highway 183. The store includes all the amenities Brookshire Brothers shoppers have come to expect, including a pharmacy, bakery, deli, Brookshire Brothers Anywhere online shopping and self-checkout lanes.
In a press release, the company said it remains focused on the future by investing millions of dollars into enhancing many of its existing locations, including stores in Smithville, Lumberton, Rusk, Jacksonville, Katy and Lufkin.
Brookshire Brothers celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2021. Originating as a small downtown Lufkin general store in 1921, the regional grocery chain has grown to include more than 6,000 employee owners, 100 grocery stores, 16 express stores, a central distribution center, 72 pharmacies, 87 fueling stations, four coffee shops and two event venues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.