Lufkin police identified the man who died in police custody early Wednesday morning.
Derrick Wilson, a 30-year-old Lufkin man, was pronounced dead at 2:18 a.m. in a local hospital emergency room.
At 12:49 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Hill Street after a woman called, saying a friend, Wilson, was throwing and breaking things inside her home. When officers arrived, they made contact with the friend at a neighboring home and the caller had locked the man out of her home for her safety, according to the release.
Officers took the man into custody and he admitted being intoxicated, the release states. Police observed behavior “consistent with PCP intoxication” and the man had a class C warrant out for his arrest, according to police.
Because of his behavior, police had a medical unit dispatched to the scene to have him medically cleared at a local hospital before being taken to jail.
He began having seizures 22 minutes after being admitted to a local hospital and "coded," according to police.
Police are warning the public they believe a toxic mixture of narcotics made its way into the community based on several calls received in the last few days.
“We are basing this off several calls we’ve received in the past few days, including an overdose on ‘acid’ yesterday,” the release read. “That subject was taken to a local hospital alert but unresponsive.”
They also encountered an individual who police say behaved as if they were on PCP. The person showed signs of intoxication like erratic or combative behavior and extreme thirst after he wandered into a stranger’s home.
Police are encouraging anyone who sees a loved one showing signs of intoxication to take them into the hospital. Specifically, police asked people to look out for: difficulty breathing, excessive third, profuse sweating, increased heart rate and irrational behavior.
“Don’t wait until it is too late,” the release states. “If they are combative and refuse to go, call the department at 633-0356 or 911 for an emergency.”
