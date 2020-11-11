Veterans Day celebrations were held across the country on Wednesday, and downtown Lufkin celebrated in kind.
The Walk of Honor has been on display since Nov. 4 for the community to view, and volunteers with Wreaths Across America set up a booth in front of The Pines Theater to collect donations.
The Walk of Honor was an effort put together by the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau to feature veterans' photos, names and descriptions of service in the windows of downtown businesses for visitors to see through Nov. 18.
Adell and Charlie Becker featured four photos in the window of their business Becker Art Studio. Adell said Charlie is a veteran, and it is meaningful to participate and see the people who have served.
"I'm so glad we could do this walk. It doesn't seem like a lot, but a lot of people are walking and paying attention," she said. "It was a very meaningful way to do something during COVID."
Adell said she hopes that as people walk downtown and glimpse the photos they will remember that freedom isn't free, and these service men and women are real people who have made sacrifices.
U.S. Air Force veteran Tom Philipps visited downtown to find a poppy to commemorate the day. He said Americans typically save poppies for Memorial Day, and Europeans celebrate Veterans Day with poppies, but he likes to find one and wish his friends overseas a meaningful Remembrance Day.
While they join because it is their duty, the gestures like the Walk of Honor or a free oil change or pizza sure do make them feel appreciated, Philipps said.
Rita Redd, Wreaths Across America volunteer and president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113, manned the booth with a number of other volunteers collecting donations for the organization that makes sure veteran graves have a wreath each Christmas.
What started as the efforts of one family in Maine who owned a tree farm to use their surplus wreaths during the holiday season in 1992 to honor fallen veterans in Arlington National Cemetery has turned into a national movement that communities large and small now observe.
Redd has helped make sure Lufkin observes the tradition at the Garden of Memories Cemetery since 2008. Her father was a WWII Army veteran, and her husband was a Vietnam Air Force veteran.
"It's very important to me, personally, as the daughter and wife of a veteran that we show our respect to veterans," she said.
Additionally, for every wreath that is sponsored, the American Legion Auxiliary gets $5 back, which goes to support programs like welcome home baskets given to homeless veterans when they are placed in new apartments. The baskets provide the veterans with things like a mop, broom, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and more.
Each wreath is $15, but they take $1, $5 or $15 sponsorships or donations of any kind. McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory also has started a challenge to all local businesses and individuals to match their sponsorship of 10 wreaths or more before Nov. 23.
Those who do will receive a sign that says #AmericaStrong to place on their lawn and will be listed in the major sponsors list. Those who sponsor 20 or more wreaths will get a yard sign and a Wreaths Across America challenge coin.
To sponsor a wreath, visit the Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page, download the sponsorship form and mail it to P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623, or visit https://bit.ly/3nkyP25 and click "Sponsor Wreaths."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.