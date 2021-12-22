Angelina County could see record high temperatures on Christmas Day thanks to La Niña conditions that have led to a warmer and drier winter, according to the National Weather Service.
In 1955, Lufkin’s Christmas Day temperature was 82; the weather service is predicting temperatures near 81 this year, according to technician Lisa May. Alternately, the record low of 8 was reported in 1983, she said.
“This big difference shows what temperatures can span there,” she said. “It is possible Lufkin could at least tie that record, if not break it on Christmas Day.”
Christmas Eve doesn’t look as likely to meet or beat its record, which was recorded in the same year at 85 degrees.
This type of weather is not unusual for East Texas, she said. The region has seen a warmer Christmas season on many occasions, and the region is just currently in one.
“Our winter, thus far, is very par for the course for what is normal to be experiencing under La Niña conditions — we are experiencing a typical La Niña winter,” meteorologist Aaron Davis said.
La Niña conditions typically lead to drier and warmer weather because it is an established weather pattern that takes on a more favorable flow to keep the warm air well insulated and the cold air from the north locked out.
This year’s La Niña conditions are more extreme than typical, he said. And he expects it to stick around both long and short range.
“So we might be seeing an above-average winter temperature-wise heading into spring,” he said.
Precipitation is one thing that helps keep springs and summers in the region more mild. An example of this is the mild spring and summer following the winter of 2021 with historic Winter Storm Uri.
“So having not seen the precipitation at this point in the year, it is entirely possible as we get into spring, it will warm up quicker,” he said.
The weather could flip, though, and permit cold air from the north to flow into the region, he said.
Winter weather in East Texas really kicked in last year during January and February. But for the area to see another storm like Uri would require perfect conditions for it, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.