Blessing Bags For Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties will be providing hot Thanksgiving meals to those in need at its Thanksgiving Community Blessings Dinner Nov. 20 at Memorial Baptist Church in Lufkin.
The organization is planning on distributing a full Thanksgiving meal to the homeless community, veterans and those who are struggling, director Stephanie Hess said. Meals will be available via drive-thru, walk-in or delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who attend also will be given “Blessing Bags” filled with toiletry items and other necessities.
“No one will be turned away,” Hess said. “There is a need in our community and we want to try and help in any way possible. The past two years have been like a roller coaster for everyone, and not everyone is fully recovered and people still need help.”
Blessing Bags for N.A.C still needs donations of items including chicken, ham, turkey, pan dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, rolls, pies and bottled water, Hess said.
“We need meat like turkeys, chicken, ham, stuffing and pies more than anything — people can donate cooked ones or we have a kitchen that will allow us to prepare them,” she said. “Texas Roadhouse in Lufkin has been so amazing by donating 200 rolls. We are planning on feeding 500, but we will serve it all ’til we run out.”
Non-perishable items can be dropped off at Memorial Baptist Church; there will be a tote on the side of the church under the side awning by the door so donors can drop off items at any time.
“We are a great community and we should all be helping anyone and everyone because you never know — one day you could be struggling, needing help,” she said.
Blessing Bags wants to show those struggling in the community that the organization cares, Hess said. She also wants to give them some hope and remind them that they are not forgotten during this holiday season.
“We are here to help no matter what,” she said. “We do not judge anyone on what they are going through.”
