A man riding a bicycle died early this morning in a hit-and-run accident on Loop 287’s Moffett Road overpass, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Although no one witnessed the accident, Lufkin police believe it happened just before the first 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. His identity will be released once family notification has been completed.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the suspect and suspect vehicle is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 639-TIPS.
