Included in this weekend’s edition of The Lufkin Daily News are the annual Christian Information & Services Center envelopes sponsored by Lee TranServices Inc. These envelopes are included to encourage the community to donate to the agency, which feeds needy families across the county.
Inflation has hit some community members even harder, leading to former clients of the agency returning for assistance, said Yulonda Richard, CISC director.
“This year, we do see the need,” she said. “New clients are coming back that haven’t been there in years. They’re coming back, so you can definitely see a change in the economy and how it’s affecting those people.”
The International Monetary Fund, in a July 2022 report, said economic conditions have been tightening for a number of reasons outside of the pandemic, including worldwide inflation, especially in the U.S. and across Europe, a slowdown in China and the negative spillovers from the war in Ukraine. These factors are impacting the lives of millions of people across the world, the agency reported.
The agency has not seen the need increase to the point it did before COVID-19 hit, but it is climbing up that direction again, she said. The current state of the economy is hitting families hard as prices rise on food, clothing and housing, among other things.
“My advice is, your today does not determine your tomorrow,” she said. “Just because you’re going through a hard time right now doesn’t mean that God won’t provide.”
Inflation also is impacting the operations of nonprofits, the Associated Press reported. Nonprofits are facing higher than average cost-of-living increases for employees, Shannon McCracken, chief executive of the Nonprofit Alliance, told the AP. But this issue is compounded as costs increase across the board for food, building supplies, gas and more.
The economy is not just hitting Richard’s clients but her agency, as well, she said. The cost of food has gone up across the board, making it difficult for the agency to procure the groceries needed to serve the agency’s clients, she said.
“Luckily, we have a very generous community that if they know or hear about something, they try to make a difference and do a fundraiser or a canned drive or something like that,” she said.
Her faith is based on real experience. Each year Lufkin Daily News subscribers donate thousands to the agency, and these funds go toward programs like CISC’s Helping Hands, which operates similarly to Meals on Wheels. In 2020, readers donated $10,762.50.
Donations dropped a little in 2021 when readers donated $5,665. But Richard believes every dollar counts.
And for those who are unable to donate their money, Richard is in desperate need of volunteers, she said.
“If they want to come out with a group, or individually, and just package up the food or hand out the food, it would be really appreciated,” she said.
The agency was closed for the week of Thanksgiving but will reopen for regular operations Monday.
