CISC envelope

Included in this weekend’s edition of The Lufkin Daily News are the annual Christian Information & Services Center envelopes sponsored by Lee TranServices Inc. These envelopes are included to encourage the community to donate to the agency, which feeds needy families across the county.

Inflation has hit some community members even harder, leading to former clients of the agency returning for assistance, said Yulonda Richard, CISC director.

