Those who have lost their lives to suicide will be remembered and honored at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kiwanis Park Gazebo.
This suicide awareness candlelight vigil is intended to spark a conversation about mental health, event organizer Julie Costa said. As September is Suicide Awareness Month and Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, it made sense to hold the event then, Costa said.
“This year will be the second one, and it will be in memory of loved ones who have lost their lives to suicide,” she said.
Costa believes that when families deal with suicide, it is not talked about due to the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.
“It’s important for people to know what the resources in the community are because a lot of people have problems and know they have a problem but don’t know where to look to get services,” she said.
Those attending are free to bring pictures and posters of their loved ones who have committed suicide that can be posted around the gazebo.
“Bring whatever you want, however you want to remember your loved one,” Costa said.
Patricia Todd, a mental health advocate whose son committed suicide, will be sharing her story alongside Costa, whose husband, son and brother all have committed suicide.
“That’s why this subject is really important in our house,” she said.
Representatives from Burke, the MedMark Treatment Center and Lufkin Counseling will be on hand with information.
Costa encourages everyone to come, whether they have lost someone to suicide or not, to become educated on mental health awareness.
“I believe a lot of people suffer from mental illness and they don’t even know they have it,” she said. “I could be a normal person on the street, and you would think, ‘Oh, there’s nothing wrong with them.’ I could have depression and you don’t even know it.”
Costa would especially like to see high school-aged individuals at the event teens are extremely vulnerable.
“They’re the ones that need the help and they need to hear what these people have to say the most,” she said.
