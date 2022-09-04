Those who have lost their lives to suicide will be remembered and honored at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kiwanis Park Gazebo.

This suicide awareness candlelight vigil is intended to spark a conversation about mental health, event organizer Julie Costa said. As September is Suicide Awareness Month and Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, it made sense to hold the event then, Costa said.

