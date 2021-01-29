A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
The burn is 1,308 acres in Houston County, north of Ratcliff along FM 227.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. There are several horse trails that traverse the unit that will be closed for the day.
Winds are predicted to be from the north.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.
